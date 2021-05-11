ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Reschedules to September 2022

Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show cannot take place in September this year because international business travel remains severely limited.

The severe limitation of international business travel during the global coronavirus pandemic means that ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is shelving plans for 28-30 September 2021 when more than 800 exhibitors and 12,000 visitors from 70 countries all over the world were hoping to meet in Hong Kong.

“It’s simply impossible to promise a large-scale international trade show in such circumstances,” says Karel Heijs, managing director of Global Produce Events GmbH (GPE), organiser of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “We’re not in the game of promising our exhibitors and visitors something that no one can deliver this year. We all know that things are unlikely to be back to normal before September, and it’s better we say that loud and clear and that we say it right now.”

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is Asia’s premier exhibition for the international fresh fruit and vegetable business. It has taken place every September in Hong Kong for more than ten years. Over the last decade, the leading event has attracted many thousands of exhibitors and visitors from all over the world for a week of business meetings and discussions in Hong Kong.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS goes online

“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is also about the exchange of business ideas and insights on the fresh fruit and vegetable market in Asia,” says Heijs. “So we’re very pleased that ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is taking place online this September 2021. It offers all the great content you get at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. And it gives all our visitors and exhibitors a chance easily to connect and network on a great new platform.”

Chris White, moderator of ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier conference event in Hong Kong since 1998, explains: “We all know that the internet is perfectly suited for the best content. It’s why at Fruitnet we will host a global online event for two days on 28-29 September. It focuses the world’s attention on the huge opportunities for fresh fruits and vegetables in Asia. And it is the very best preparation for the time when we can all travel again.”

Countdown to 2022

GPE also plans to host a networking event on the ground in Hong Kong this September. It is to celebrate ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and to start the countdown for its return in September 2022. “The moment will come when everyone in the global fresh fruit and vegetable business will meet again at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Hong Kong. We look forward to welcoming all industry delegates to Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show,” says Heijs.

The next edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on 7-9 September 2022, and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS takes place on 6 September 2022. Save the dates now.

For more information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com