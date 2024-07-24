Asparagus Importers Speak Out About Upcoming Peak Season

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) is the association of U.S. importers that represent over 90% of the fresh asparagus imported and consumed within the United States. The association importers are preparing for a peak season that is managed by proactive planning and strategic marketing. “In today’s marketplace, asparagus trade can only prevail through forethought and strategic planning,” says Priscilla Lleras, Executive Director of PAIA. “Experience and information are foundational key essentials to persevering in today’s economy.”

PAIA importers are expecting an improvement in volumes for the October – December 2024 Peruvian asparagus season. “It will be a good time for retailers to plan additional promotional programs that will increase asparagus per capita consumption. Promotions increase revenue at store level; however, they lack sustainable long-term impact that would cause repeat buyers. If we can find ways to educate consumers on the benefits of asparagus, now that would be good for the industry,” states Carlos Solf of Southern Specialties based in Florida, and Co-Chairman of PAIA.

PAIA is expecting favorable weather for the 2024/2025 season. Asparagus imports and production from both Peru and Mexico have undergone a volume decline in 2023 mostly due to weather factors. “After last year’s El Nino, ‘perfect storm’ that impacted production and logistics in Peru, we are certainly looking forward to steady supply and growth in volume by the end of this year,” states Lleras.

At PortMiami, fruits and vegetables represent the top overall commodity group in FY 2023 representing almost 115,000TEUs. Fruits and vegetables have surpassed apparel as the top commodity group, and it is important to note that the majority of fruits and vegetables come from Latin America. Peru, a key market for Port Miami is the 7th largest trading partner overall and 4th in Latin America FY 2023, representing 31,196TEUs with a value of goods of over $1,845,500 million. “PortMiami’s top import commodity group from Peru is fruits and vegetables, representing 75% of the country’s imports, and with fresh asparagus ranked number one, accounting for over forty-five percent of perishable imports,” states Eric Olafson, Director, Global Trade & Business Development.

As the economy-wide food price growth has somewhat started to stabilize, the food industry forecasts that consumers are still looking for ways to maximize their budgets and bring nutritional benefits to their family meals. “When retailers continue to shelve large displays of asparagus 365, offering cross merchandising options and varying skus, they are not only assisting in increasing demand for asparagus but optimizing their revenue, providing their consumers with meal solutions and increasing sales potential 365,” states Craig Rolandelli, of Jacob Malcom & Burtt (JMB) based in California, and Co-Chairman of PAIA.