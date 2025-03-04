ATV Farms Becomes Canada’s Biggest Root Vegetable Supplier with Strategic Acquisition of Sunfresh Farms

Holland Marsh, ON — ATV Farms, an Ontario-based leader in agriculture for more than 20 years, has become Canada’s biggest grower/packer/distributor of root vegetables after acquiring Sunfresh Farms Ltd.

ATV Farms, which also owns Green Earth Organics, made the announcement at the Sunfresh Farms facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

The company, which is wholly family-owned, now operates more than 7,000 acres of farmland, as well as 300,000 square feet of state-of-the-art processing and packaging facilities. The strategic acquisition strengthens its ability to serve retail clients throughout Canada, the United States and the Caribbean more effectively.

Sunfresh Farms has supplied, processed and packaged fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers for more than 25 years. It’s one of the very few Canadian companies that grows, packages and distributes produce in Western Canada.

“This acquisition allows us to deliver our vegetables more quickly to our grocery partners wherever they are across the country. It aligns with our commitment to supplying the freshest and highest quality vegetables to customers,” says Travis Agresti, Partner of ATV Farms.

Rising From the Ashes

The growth marks a significant turnaround from just five years ago, when ATV Farms’ packaging facility and head office in Holland Landing, Ontario were destroyed by a tragic fire.

“We had to start again from scratch,” says Agresti. “We literally rose this company from the ashes and it’s a testament to the strength and commitment of our entire team. In fact, the entire community rallied behind us. Today is a celebration for all of us,” he adds.

This resilience is not new to the Agresti family. Founded in 2007 by Viv Agresti and his two sons, Anthony and Travis, the farm quickly became one of the largest root vegetable processors in Ontario. Today, the company remains family-run.

ATV Farms is renowned for its expertise in the cultivation and processing of root vegetables, utilizing cutting-edge methods and a firm dedication to sustainable agriculture. It has positioned itself as a reliable source for major national and international retailers, earning a reputation for the best quality products, and consistency of supply and delivery.

Additionally, Green Earth Organics is committed to growing, importing, processing, and distributing a wide array of the freshest organic fruits and vegetables, ensuring health and sustainability are at the forefront of its operations.

About ATV Farms

ATV Farms is a Canadian wholly-owned family company established by the Agresti family to grow, pack and ship carrots, onions, parsnips, beets and many other root vegetables to a number of retail, wholesale and processors in Canada, the United States, Caribbean, and abroad.