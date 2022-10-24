Augmented Reality Experience Shows Consumers How to Enjoy Pears

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest’s (PBNW) new augmented reality experience reaches consumers in a fun, more immersive way. The experience takes the user on a digital journey that demonstrates how to elevate every day dishes by simply adding pears.

By scanning the QR code with their mobile camera, users will see the AR application open with a colorful animation of pears that become sliced before being added to a dish such as a pizza or salad. Once complete, the user is then shown information on how to “Check the Neck” for proper ripeness before being taken to a landing page of recipes for the dishes they just viewed, along with additional information on how to ripen and store pears at home.

“It’s exciting to present our consumers with an unexpected experience,” says Jim Morris, Marketing Communications Manager. “Pears can really enhance a dish quite simply, and finding a new way to share ripening information helps spread the word on how easy it is to know when a pear is ripe for the best eating experience.”

“We continue to be on the forefront, looking for new and fun ways to reach consumers,” commented Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO. “We’ve built on our previous experience with Snapchat filters, immersing consumers into a true augmented reality experience on their phones while showing them the versatility of pears.”

“Pears are not on everyone’s shopping list, so we continue to develop fun and innovative ways to grab consumer’s attention, enhancing pear’s image as the affable and approachable celebrities of the fruit world that they are,” stated Moffitt.

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon , home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org

