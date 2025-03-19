Avocados from Colombia Experience Highest Volume Growth to Date 

Spring and Summer Traviesa Season Underway



Orlando, FL – Colombia, the fourth largest exporter of Hass avocados to the U.S., is preparing to supply 130 million pounds to the U.S. market during the 2025 spring-summer traviesa season. With maturing orchards, expanded production, and a growing shift in export volume to the U.S. market, peak volumes are expected at the end of April and into May. It is also projected that Hass avocados from this traviesa season will be available through August.

Avocados from Colombia offer year-round supply with two seasons. The main season starting in the fall, from approximately September to February, and the secondary traviesa season beginning in the spring, from approximately March to August.

Since receiving USDA approval for the importation of Hass Avocado to the United States in 2017, Colombia’s avocado industry has experienced year-over-year growth, driven by expansion of certified acres and packinghouses.

Following a successful and extended main harvest season, which contributed 50 million pounds to the U.S. market, Colombia’s avocado industry is poised for continued growth in 2025. Consistent rainfall, and favorable tropical climate conditions have led to stronger yields and enhanced fruit quality for the upcoming traviesa season. However, sustained success depends not only on favorable conditions, but also on applying expanded learnings and adopting new avocado rootstock specific to the growing conditions in Colombia. As the foundation of a tree, high-quality rootstock plays a critical role in producing consistent volumes, and higher quality fruit, ensuring long-term growth and resilience of Colombia’s avocado industry.

“As U.S. avocado consumption continues to grow, diversifying supply sources with options like Colombia is essential to meeting consumer demand and ensuring the category’s long-term success”, says Manuel Michel, Managing Director of the Colombia Avocado Board. “Over the last 25 years, avocado consumption has increased from 2.1 pounds per capita to 9.2 pounds per capita, with 76% of households now purchasing avocados,” Michel adds. “Colombia’s avocado industry is still developing, but through collaboration and a commitment to best practices, growers are focused on delivering the quality and eating experience that consumers expect.”

With projected volumes for this traviesa season, Colombia is set to increase its U.S. market share through August, surpassing previous years. Most of the fruit will continue to be shipped to East Coast ports. The primary fruit size is expected to be 60’s, with the early crop skewing smaller at 70’s. Additionally, 48’s and 84’s will be available throughout the season, ensuring a diverse size range to meet market demand.

“It feels like the start of a new era”, states Brock Becker, CAB Secretary and Importer Director from Mission Produce. “After years of gradual production growth and industry learning, we are making significant progress in developing confidence with the Colombian origin that benefits both retailers and consumers. Last year, was pivotal for us in supporting new in-store experiences to introduce Colombian fruit to the U.S. market.” Becker finished by saying, “Like anything new, there is always room for improvement, but we are confident that Colombia is becoming a reliable year-round supply option for U.S. buyers.”

The Colombia Avocado Board offers promotional funds to support U.S. avocado buyers. With the traviesa season underway, now is the perfect time to source from a region that delivers year-round supply, fast shipping to the East Coast, and flexible promotional opportunities. To schedule a meeting, email marketing@avocadoscolombia.com to talk with the marketing team and explore strategies to boost your avocado bottom line.

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “About the CAB” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact Manuel Michel, Managing Director of CAB at mmichel@AvocadosColombia.com.