Avocados From Mexico and Brighter Bites Partner to Bring More Fresh Fruit to Students across the Country for the 2019-2020 Academic Year

DALLAS, TX – Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and Brighter Bites today announced their renewed partnership to bring avocados and nutrition education materials about them to thousands of Brighter Bites families living in underserved communities in Texas, New York, Maryland, and Florida.

Beginning in February, AFM, the No. 1 selling avocado brand in the U.S., is sponsoring fresh deliveries of avocados and nutrition education materials to schools across the nation, supporting more than 18,000 families who participate in Brighter Bites, a nonprofit that provides fresh produce tofamilies and teachers in underserved communities, teaches them how to use it, and tracks their dietary behavior change.

“We are excited to partner with Brighter Bites again this year, providing healthy fruits and vegetables to students across the country for the third consecutive year,” said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico CEO and President. “We understand the challenges many families face to get proper nutrition, which is why our AFM employees are grateful for the chance to actively participate in making a difference, especially in our local community.”

“Brighter Bites is thrilled to partner again with AFM and the incredible opportunities the relationship provides,” said Brighter Bites CEO Rich Dachman. “Together, we’re able to deliver this delicious, nutrient-dense superfood into the hands of the thousands of families we serve in the U.S.”

The partnership with Brighter Bites is part of the AFM Life company platform that values the heart and care that is committed to preserving the wellbeing of its employees, their families, and the greater, neighboring community. Demonstrating these values, AFM employees are dedicated to getting fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need, providing materials about healthy eating and encouraging kids to realize how much they can enjoy fruits and vegetables.

“Partnering with Brighter Bites allows AFM to fulfill our commitment to doing good, spreading health and wellness in the community, and educating our neighbors on the great benefits of the delicious, always-in-season avocado,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Promotion for Avocados From Mexico. “Education is a key pillar for us so we’re excited about the development of our co-branded nutrition education materials for families, offering tips on ripening and healthy recipes the whole family can enjoy along with the donated avocados.”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 25 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 73,000 cumulative families and teachers at over 240 schools and camps in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area, and Southwest Florida. The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Brighter Bites the winner of the 2018 PHA Impact Award. In 2016, Brighter Bites won the Texas Health Champion Award. To learn more visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.