Avocados From Mexico and Takis Snacks Recruit Legendary Soccer Stars as Official Guackeepers in New Shopper Campaign

The world’s biggest soccer event kicks off this November and Avocados From Mexico™ and Takis® snacks are scoring big with their new shopper marketing campaign, “Guackeepers Keep it Good,” helping fans bring the goodness of guac to soccer viewing parties.

The number one selling brand of avocados and the Mexican brand of rolled corn tortilla chips are partnering to recruit two iconic soccer legends: Landon Donovan, one of the greatest American male players from the United States team, and Rafael Márquez, former Captain of the Mexico National team. The two will be the official “Guackeepers” – encouraging fans to always bring delicious guac made with Avocados From Mexico to the party.

According to a Numerator Study, there is a 1.8x basket[1] increase when avocados and Takis snacks are purchased together. And, 2022 will be the first time the World Cup will take place in the fall – which is a priority season for Avocados From Mexico, as the brand has majority share of the avocado category October – December, with a 9.1% growth in volume sales from 2018 – 2021[2] during this time frame. Because Avocados From Mexico bloom year-round in Michoacán, the only region sending Hass avocados to the U.S. 365 days a year, they are perfect to bring and enjoy at soccer match viewing parties this fall.

The new “Guackeepers Keep it Good” promotional program includes in-store displays, consumer savings, digital engagement, and innovative recipe inspirations for fans, bringing the good times and good guac to life. Additionally, one lucky shopper will have the chance to win the ultimate Guackeepers sweepstakes, a trip to see any professional soccer match in the U.S. plus spending cash. Retailers are encouraged to request free “Guackeepers Keep It Good” promotional and merchandising materials from AFM while supplies last

“What better way to celebrate soccer’s biggest event than with the good flavors of AFM and Takis snacks?” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Shopper and Trade Marketing for Avocados From Mexico. “Our Guackeepers Keep it Good in-store merchandising strategy is designed to excite the soccer-obsessed and spark good times, elevating sales during this priority time period for our brand.”

“Watching the world’s most intense soccer event wouldn’t be complete without the right snacks, which made our decision to partner with Avocados From Mexico the perfect match,” said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. “As our favorite teams get ready to face the intensity of the games, we’re excited to invite fans to enter the ultimate Guackeepers sweepstakes and take their winning shot at a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” To learn more about Avocados From Mexico’s robust year-round promotional activities and marketing efforts, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper

[1] Numerator 5/3/2021 to 5/1/2022

[2] Nielson xAOC, OND 2021 w/e 10/2/2021 to w/e 12/25/2021; OND 2020 w/e 10/3/2020 to 12/26/2020, OND 2019 w/e 10/5/2019 to 12/28/2019, OND 2018 w/e 10/6/2018 to w/e 12/29/2018