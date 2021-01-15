Avocados From Mexico Brings Football And Avocado Fans Together Virtually In First-Ever Guac Bowl Stadium Digital Experience

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the No. 1 selling brand of avocados in the U.S., is bringing the Big Game stadium experience directly to fans with the launch of its Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium. This digital experience is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to score big in celebration of the Big Game: inside AFM’s Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium, visitors can access exclusive messages from sportscasters Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews and game day guacamole recipes. Visitors can also share content from the five experiences within the Guac Bowl Stadium for the chance to win limited-time only avocado gear and weekly prizes of $1,000, as well as the opportunity to enter to win the grand prize of $1 million.

The Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium is part of AFM’s long-term #GuacFromMexico digital communication effort, as well as the “Make The Big Game Your Bowl Game” campaign, the brand’s first ever in-store celebrity shopper engagement program debuting in grocery retailers now. The stadium can be accessed three ways: via a QR code from shopper POS materials, the brand’s social media channels, or www.guacstadium.com. Featuring five experiences in one hub, the stadium includes personalized content and digital autographs from Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, and Sportscaster, Erin Andrews, a jumbotron where user-generated content of the best touchdown dances will be displayed, a souvenir store with limited-time avocado gear, the concession stand where shoppable guacamole recipes live and an information center offering the inside scoop on avocado educational resources.

Upon entry to the stadium, visitors can enter to win the $1 million grand prize using the #GuacFromMexico hashtag when sharing their personalized autographs from Aikman and Andrews or submitting their favorite touchdown dances to the AFM jingle on social media, or any other experiences found in the virtual stadium. MVFs (Most Valuable Fans) can score their avocado gear through the souvenir store – which can be either bought or earned through AFM’s loyalty program Avocado Rewards, where registered users can earn points each time they buy avocados. Users can also access shoppable guacamole recipes to prepare for their Big Game celebrations, which remain a top usage occasion for fresh guacamole in the U.S.1 Ingredients are also available to purchase through the concession stand located in the stadium.

For five consecutive years AFM has launched a Big Game digital campaign that has ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of performance among all brand campaigns participating in the Big Game, and has been the only brand in the history of the MERKLE Bowl report that has maintained that position YoY since 2016.

“In a year like no other, we have launched one of our most robust digital campaigns around the Big Game to reach football and avocado fans digitally,” said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing and e-commerce for AFM. “We’re using this activation that encompasses five experiences within one hub, and integrates all the key channels, pillars and content formats within digital marketing to leverage personalization, data and rewards to engage consumers.”

From avocado swag at the souvenir store, to touchdown dances on the jumbotron and tasty recipes at the concession stand, the Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium has consumers covered ahead of the Big Game. Though game day celebrations look different this year, Avocados From Mexico are the always-in-season brand perfect for any Big Game viewing.

To explore the Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium, CLICK HERE.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

