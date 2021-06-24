Avocados From Mexico Brings New Concession Stand to Fenway Park

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico, the No. 1 avocado brand in the U.S., has partnered with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park to launch AvoEats by AFM, a new fresh avocado concession stand that offers a new take on ballpark staples by adding fresh guacamole. AvoEats by AFM launched on Fenway Park’s Opening Day on April 1, when the ballpark allowed fans and spectators to safely return after 18 months.

Avocados From Mexico opened AvoEats by AFM to offer Fenway parkgoers delicious, fresh avocado-driven menu options. On Opening Day, the stand served the Green Monster Dog: a traditional Fenway Frank hot dog topped with chili and fresh guacamole, for a unique twist on a well-loved classic.

“We at Avocados From Mexico wanted to take ballpark food staples to the next level – and there is no better way than adding fresh guacamole to hit a homerun when it comes to stadium eats,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO and President of Avocados From Mexico. “We look forward to being the newest concession stand this season at Fenway Park, and hope fans take part in adding fresh guacamole to their favorite baseball foods at AvoEats by AFM.”

AvoEats by AFM at Fenway Park is the newest concession stand opened by Avocados From Mexico, joining avocado-focused concessions in Dallas, Miami, New York and Milwaukee. As consumers continue to seek out a wide range of tasty options while watching games, stadiums across the U.S. are responding with a variety of fresh menu innovations. With fresh guacamole as a certified gameday staple, Avocados From Mexico recognized the opportunity to ensure sports fans have access to delicious and always-in-season avocados. AFM’s concessions at other stadiums became wildly popular and Fenway Park was the natural next evolution.

At Fenway Park, fans can find options such as the Green Monster Dog, Stadium Nachos served in a baseball helmet and a Hot Pretzel with fresh Guac and Queso at AvoEats by AFM, with menu options varied based on stadium attendance expectations.

“Our partnership with AvoEats is a perfect example of how we look to use the freshest and highest quality ingredients at Fenway Park as one of the ways we continually enhance the fan experience,” said Red Sox EVP Troup Parkinson. “We look forward to working with our partners at AvoEats throughout the season to provide more variety for our fans.”

To learn more about AvoEats by AFM and Avocados From Mexico’s vast foodservice offerings, please visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/foodservice/.

