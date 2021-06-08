Avocados From Mexico Celebrates Freshness of Summer in Partnership With NatureSweet Tomatoes and Shuman Farms RealSweet Vidalia Onions

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the No. 1 selling brand of avocados in the U.S., is inspiring shoppers to fuel up on freshness this summer with a new promotional campaign in partnership with NatureSweet® Tomatoes and Shuman Farms RealSweet® Vidalia® Onions. Coast to coast, fresh produce stars in savory seasonal dishes, and AFM’s summer program combines the deliciousness of avocados, tomatoes and onions to get shoppers sizzling in the kitchen. Led by eye-catching merchandising, consumer savings opportunities, and social and digital media engagement tools, such as a “Recipe Road Trip” highlighting regional salad recipes, materials are free for retailers to help increase basket ring size during key summer cuisine moments.

“As consumers look to purchase fresh produce they can incorporate into a variety of seasonal recipes, this couldn’t be more perfect timing for AFM to partner with NatureSweet® Tomatoes and Shuman Farms RealSweet® Vidalia® Onions, brands that, like us, are delicious on everything,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development at Avocados From Mexico. “Our POS marketing materials and engaging social and digital media activations will help increase sales of essential summer ingredients to keep shoppers cooking fresh and colorful dishes all summer long.”

Memorial Day Weekend kicked off a ripe opportunity for retailers to increase avocado sales throughout the summer season. Research shows that avocado shoppers spent two times more when avocados were in their baskets than without for the 10 days leading up to Memorial Day in 20201. That same year, U.S. consumers bought about 22% more pounds of avocados during the week leading up to Memorial Day than the prior year.2 AFM’s summer shopper program will continue until the Fourth of July.

Grocery stores and retailers can take advantage of this exciting offer with display bins, in-store IRC tear-pad coupons and a striking partner display header free of charge by contacting their regional directors (while supplies last). Digital engagement tools are also available and include social media promotion of the program, a downloadable recipe eBook and influencer recipe content – all designed to make Avocados From Mexico, NatureSweet® Tomatoes and Shuman Farms RealSweet® Vidalia® Onions worth every bite this summer.

To learn more about these and other marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

1 Numerator Basket Affinity Report weeks from 05/20/2020 to 05/30/2020, all channels, all sectors, all shoppers.

2 AFM calculation based on data reported by Nelsen retail Index Services, Whole Hass Avocado category for the 1-week prior ending 05/30/2020 US x AOC market. (Copyright C, The Nielsen Company).