Avocados From Mexico Playbook Set on Celebrating American Avocado Obsession During the Big Game

DALLAS — In 2019, the U.S. has imported more than 2.1 billion pounds of Mexican avocados—of which more than 285 million pounds were imported the five weeks prior to the Big Game. That’s why Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is returning to the Big Game for the sixth year in a row with a new, humorous 30-second commercial that celebrates the American avocado obsession on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

“Avocados From Mexico sources more than 80 percent of Americans’ avocado obsession, this is a story worth showcasing to 112 million viewers and an opportunity we couldn’t pass up this year,” said Alvaro Luque, president ofAvocados From Mexico. “We look forward to being part of a big day in the marketing world and the country at large while reminding consumers that Avocados From Mexico are healthy, delicious and always in season.”

Since AFM debuted its first ad during the Big Game in 2015, the brand has highlighted it’s origins in Mexico, the fruit’s versatility and value as well as the fact that Avocados From Mexico are always in season and Always Worth It.

“We have really found our sweet spot with Big Game viewers, and we look forward to delighting avocado fans nationwide with what will be a really fun spot,” said Kevin Hamilton, head of brand marketing, PR & strategy at Avocados From Mexico. “Our fully integrated campaign builds on what we’ve done before, engaging existing avocado lovers, while highlighting for new consumers that Avocados From Mexico are Always Worth It.”

Avocados From Mexico has executed a 360-degree approach to support its big game programming across digital, earned media, retail and foodservice. For the second year, Chicago-based advertising agency Energy BBDO is leading the creative strategy and production of AFM’s Big Game ad and comprehensive campaign. Havas Media will again run ad buying and execution, and Richards Lerma, based in Dallas, will lead the social media and digital execution. For its first year, NYC-based Padilla will manage public relations. Working in conjunction with the brand’s marketing team based in Irving, Texas, the agencies will execute a 360-degree campaign highlighting how Avocados From Mexico continue to be Always Worth It.

A Look Back

The past five years have earned more than 27 billion impressions and it all began in 2015 when AFM introduced and familiarized the brand to a mass consumer audience by establishing Mexico at the birthplace of the avocado. “Draft Day” was the brand’s first ad which took a hilarious take on the football draft – Mexico was shown as the origin of the avocado in a pre-historic draft of plants and animals.

2016: “Bounty of Earth” was a humorous ad in which aliens in an interplanetary museum showcased that Avocados From Mexico are always in season as an example of earth’s great gifts.

2017: “#AvoSecrets” explored the misconception about fats, sharing avocados have good fats – a precious piece of information that a secret society was supposed to protect.

2018: “Guac World” showcased a paradise where residents had unlimited access to everything they could ever want including never-ending Avocados From Mexico. This campaign showcased avocados’ versatility and the endless possibilities with guacamole. The campaign was a major success. It was the most mentioned advertiser online including the #1 hashtag #GuacWorld and according to Salesforce, the top logo/food image. AFM was also the winner of the Twitter Bowl in the food category and the top brand in the Merkle Bowl Report.

2019: “Top Dog” riffed on dog shows by having humans compete in the traditional canine competition with avocado-filled dishes as the prize. The commercial starred Kristin Chenoweth, the brand’s first female star, as the celebrity commentator in the ad’s 53 rd Annual Human Canine Show. The brand also partnered with Adopt A Dog and IBM Watson AI technology to help pair people with adoptable dogs in their area based on their avocado and lifestyle preferences. As a result, #AvocadosFromMexico was the most used brand hashtag during the Big Game with 2.5 billion impressions

For the first time, AFM will not only be in a commercial during the Big Game, but it will also be available for consumption at the Big Game at Miami Hard Rock Stadium. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to enjoy guacamole and mouth-watering tacos at Tacos Por fAVOr, AFM’s avo-centric concession stand in the stadium, which launched in September 2019.

“Our concession stand at Miami Hard Rock provides consumers with fresh and healthy avocado items giving them something innovative and healthy to enjoy while at the Big Game,” said Luque. “Just like our 360-degree campaign approach, we will not only broadcast on viewers’ screens, but we will also be in person at the stadium as well as Big Game parties nationwide.”

To learn more about AFM marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ , Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.