Avocados From Mexico Proves that Guac Makes the Fiesta this Cinco de Mayo

The brand’s new strategy puts good flavor and good times with fresh avocados at the center of every Cinco de Mayo celebration



DALLAS — Who’s ready to feast? This Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Mexico® is putting guacamole at the center of every table with a new strategy that highlights what makes the holiday so special — the food — with the vibrant flavor that only avocados can offer. The number one selling avocado brand in the U.S. is set to become the top-of-mind food brand for the occasion, as the perfect ingredient for Cinco celebrations with unique authenticity and freshness. This idea comes to life in the brand’s Guac Makes the Fiesta campaign, inviting consumers to get excited and plan ahead with plenty of fresh Avocados From Mexico.

With 43% of those who celebrate Cinco de Mayo associating the day with food, followed by friends and family1, this campaign underscores the true meaning of the holiday. After all, Cinco isn’t just about raising a glass — it’s about sharing the goodness that’s in your molcajete with loved ones. As an iconic staple in Cinco spreads, Avocados From Mexico is well-positioned to lead the charge with authentic flavor that inspires people to gather and bond over a meaningful meal.

After all, a true fiesta is about the sizzle of the carne asada on the grill, the zip and tang of a freshly squeezed lime and flavors that rally your block — all backed by a storied culture of care and love. Adding Avocados From Mexico lets you dip into the magic of connection and shared experiences over food, transforming any spread into a vibrant sensory experience that’s both joyfully indulgent and communal.

“Cinco de Mayo is a time to celebrate the rich culture and flavors of Mexico, and nothing embodies that better than a big bowl of guacamole,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “This year, we’re reminding consumers that avocados turn an ordinary gathering into a real fiesta, bringing vibrant flavor and fun to every table. We’re proud to be a part of so many celebrations, making good times even better with the freshest, most delicious avocados.”

As the second most popular day for avocado consumption,2 Cinco de Mayo is the perfect occasion for consumers to add something delicious to their festivities. And, it’s no surprise that shopping for the fruit spikes as May approaches. Getting avocados ahead of time is part of the annual Cinco-prepping ritual for many as they plan to make guac the star of the menu.

The brand’s Guac Makes the Fiesta campaign aims to drive the growing demand for the fruit on Cinco with omnichannel activation including:

Engaging content: With a new :30 digital spot, Avocados From Mexico is highlighting just how much guac brings your fiesta to life.

Vibrant in-store marketing: Branded packaging and in-store displays are designed to excite consumers ahead of Cinco. Retailers will also receive tailored digital toolkits for easy execution.

Recipe inspiration: Consumers can visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/cincodemayo/ to find delicious ideas for their celebrations, starring fresh Avocados From Mexico.

With Cinco right around the corner, Guac Makes the Fiesta ensures the food-first holiday will be one to remember, bringing an extra level of both excitement and taste. Talk about a “guac star” of a celebration!

