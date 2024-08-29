Avocados From Mexico Returns as the Official Avocado Brand of the College Football Playoff

The first-ever produce brand to partner with the CFP is showing shoppers why Guac is Always a Good Play on game day and beyond.

DALLAS — As any true fan knows, fresh guacamole is the ultimate game day must-have. That’s why Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., has partnered with the College Football Playoff (CFP) for the second year in a row to become the Official Avocado Brand of the CFP. As the first produce brand to ever join forces with college football’s national championship event, the brand is once again bringing shoppers big wins in their local stores with its new Always a Good Play campaign.

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the 2024-25 postseason, and increasing from three playoff games to 11, in addition to the 1,500+ games during the regular college football season — which means even more occasions for avocados, like freshly-cut slices on juicy burgers or perfectly seasoned guacamole. And, with a third of football fans saying guac is their favorite game day snack1, prepping for a party includes shopping for plenty of avocados. In fact, avocados boost basket size during football season by an average of $41.112.

“Football and guacamole go hand-in-hand, and this year the CFP is anticipated to have even more viewers and occasions to enjoy fresh Avocados From Mexico,” said Stephanie Bazan, Avocados From Mexico’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution. “That’s what makes this partnership such a perfect fit. Being the Official Avocado Brand of such a beloved event allows us to reach football fans across the country and remind them to shop for fresh avocados to prepare their game day recipes, whether they’re tailgating or watching at home. We’re incredibly proud that Mexico is the leader in avocado imports October through December, allowing us to provide a steady supply to meet demand, even beyond the College Football Playoff.”

As the Official Avocado Brand of the CFP, Avocados From Mexico is ensuring college football fans can easily find quality produce through in-store promotional programs, consumer savings, thematic packaging and digital engagement.

Retail activations will include:

Incentives and giveaways : College football is about to get even more exciting with the chance to win free avocados and an all-expense-paid trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, January 20. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win with every purchase from the themed bins found in stores.

: College football is about to get even more exciting with the chance to win free avocados and an all-expense-paid trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, January 20. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win with every purchase from the themed bins found in stores. New, thematic packaging : Retailers will direct shoppers’ attention to Avocados From Mexico with bright, themed bins that bring the game day energy. With 80% of the avocado business based on bulk, providing consumers with larger bags and bins will encourage the concept of bulk purchasing.

: Retailers will direct shoppers’ attention to Avocados From Mexico with bright, themed bins that bring the game day energy. With 80% of the avocado business based on bulk, providing consumers with larger bags and bins will encourage the concept of bulk purchasing. Big shopper savings : When shoppers buy a bag of Avocados From Mexico, they can receive an instant $1.50 cash back by uploading a photo of their receipts via the QR code on in-store displays. The brand is also giving consumers a national repeat purchase offer, where fans can get free avocados when they shop for avocados frequently. Through its bag and bulk options, Avocados From Mexico hopes to impact shopping behavior during this season and beyond, incentivizing consumers with free goods when they purchase in multiples.

: When shoppers buy a bag of Avocados From Mexico, they can receive an instant $1.50 cash back by uploading a photo of their receipts via the QR code on in-store displays. The brand is also giving consumers a national repeat purchase offer, where fans can get free avocados when they shop for avocados frequently. Through its bag and bulk options, Avocados From Mexico hopes to impact shopping behavior during this season and beyond, incentivizing consumers with free goods when they purchase in multiples. Digital toolkit for stores: Complete with logos, high-resolution assets, social posts and more, this toolkit provides retailers with everything they need to reach consumers online.

“This year, the competition will be the most exciting yet. And it’s all possible because of the support of college football fans. That’s why we’re committed to an exceptional fan experience and why we are excited to partner again with Avocados From Mexico,” said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events and Sponsorships for the College Football Playoff.

The Always a Good Play campaign will come to life in new ways this season as Avocados From Mexico begins its first school-specific sponsorship with University of Georgia Athletics, secured through Learfield’s Sports Marketing. The brand has also expanded its Disney College Football partnership, as the presenting sponsor of the ESPN Noon Halftime Show and the presenting sponsor of a new pre-game show on SEC Network, “SEC Now Live From.”

“As the first produce brand to advertise in both the Big Game and the College Football Playoff, we are proud to have built such close ties to the game of football,” said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. “It’s a sport that brings people together — and there’s no better feeling than rooting for your favorite team over a freshly-prepared bowl of guacamole. We know that our brand plays a big role in making football season extra special and aim to continuously find innovative ways to show shoppers how they can make their game day one to remember.”

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

