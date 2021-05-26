Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab Launches at KidZania Dallas

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico – a U.S.-based, non-profit marketing organization to promote Mexican avocados – announced the opening of its Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab at KidZania Dallas, an indoor city where children can role-play professions in realistic settings.

The Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab is the latest offering from the brand known for its innovative approach to produce marketing. The Superfood Lab at KidZania is an inspirational and educational experience that creates awareness among younger generations, offering kids the chance to interact with Avocados From Mexico and learn how avocados are grown, how to pick them, and how to prepare the delicious fruit.

“By creating a highly visible brand in a brandless category, Avocados From Mexico has fundamentally changed the way that produce is marketed,” said Alvaro Luque, president and CEO, Avocados From Mexico. “The Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab at KidZania Dallas is yet another fun, unexpected way to interact with our brand and inspire the younger generation to learn how avocados can be part of a healthy, nutritious lifestyle.”

The Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab offers:

A health & wellness station which includes an interactive game with educational information about good fats and nutritional benefits of avocados.

An education area that provides a hands-on experience for kids to learn how to grow, pick, ripen and preserve avocados. Kids even get to take home a ripening bag.

A culinary experience where kids can make and enjoy their own guacamole.

“We are honored that Avocados From Mexico, which has been so widely recognized for their innovative branding initiatives, sees tremendous value in KidZania and has chosen to partner with us in this first USA location,” said Gevork Sarkisyan, Chairman and CEO of KidZania USA. “The Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab will be a fantastic addition for our guests and will provide a unique, educational and entertaining experience centered around all the healthy benefits avocados provide.”

KidZania Dallas is currently opened at reduced capacity on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with advanced cleaning and sanitation protocols in place. Children can role-play professions in small groups with mandatory face coverings and frequent hand sanitization.

Together, Avocados From Mexico and KidZania drive a positive conversation about Mexico and were both honored as Mexican Ambassador brands in 2020.

For more on the Avocados From Mexico Superfood Lab and to learn about the brand’s other innovative consumer experiences, like its education chatbot and Avocado Nation platform, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About KidZania USA

At KidZania USA, kids can take part in exciting and educational real-life adventures. Filling a 100,000-square-foot indoor facility, KidZania is a safe, inclusive city built just for kids. KidZania provides kids with the opportunity to try more than 100 careers, such as a firefighter, journalist, chef, surgeon and more. KidZania is designed to educate, empower and entertain kids ages 4-14, bridging the gap between school and their future. Founded in 1999, KidZania Global has 28 locations in 20 countries. For more information about KidZania USA and its first US location in Dallas, visit www.kidzaniausa.com.