Avocados From Mexico Supports the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Initiative

The Always Good Avocado Brand’s “Good Fats Meet Great Taste” campaign in Kroger stores nationwide highlights the importance of healthy eating patterns during National Nutrition Month

DALLAS — With many heart-healthy benefits including good fats, it’s no wonder why Avocados From Mexico® have become a staple in grocery carts across the country. To mark National Nutrition Month in March, the brand is proud to support the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Initiative — Eat Smart Program, encouraging people to make informed choices about nutrition.

In select Kroger stores through April 1, the Avocados From Mexico “Good Fats Meet Great Taste” campaign will showcase all the goodness avocados offer to help people stay healthy and happy. With the goal of raising awareness about the importance of balanced nutrition, the brand will educate shoppers about avocados’ flavorful, heart-healthy benefits. With naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals1, this super good fruit is a flavorful addition to a heart-healthy eating pattern.

“Avocados From Mexico taste good and are good for you, making them a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants to eat healthy without compromising on taste,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “This program spotlights all the benefits that make avocados a nutritional powerhouse, including good fats and key nutrients that support heart health. Avocados are a versatile, delicious add to nearly any recipe, proving that eating healthy can — and should — be fun.”

As the only brand of avocados currently available year-round, Avocados From Mexico is ready to meet the growing demand for the heart-healthy fruit, as well as encourage shoppers to add fruits, vegetables and unsaturated fats to their recipes. Avocados’ naturally good fats and creamy texture make them a great addition to a variety of dishes, providing the essential nutrients to support a heart-healthy diet. They are also good sources of fiber, with 3 grams per one-third of a medium avocado.

The Healthy for Good Initiative — Eat Smart Program promotes an overall balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and sources of healthy fats. Avocados From Mexico is a national supporter of this initiative, and its “Good Fats Meet Great Taste” campaign reinforces the importance of making informed food choices.

Shoppers can visit select Kroger stores now through April 1 to find co-branded bins and packaging and learn more about the nutritional benefits of avocados.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public’s health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

