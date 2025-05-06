Avocados From Peru Opens U.S. Season Early with Guac Off at SoCal Taco Festival

Cinco de Mayo event with Grocery Outlet at SeaWorld San Diego marked the early start of Peruvian avocado season, reflecting AFP’s integrated approach to retail, media and experiential marketing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Peru (AFP) and Grocery Outlet have kicked-off the 2025 AFP season with the first-ever Guac Off Challenge at SeaWorld San Diego, as part of Viva la Música and So-Cal Taco Festival, Southern California’s largest Latino music festival. The event marked the early arrival of Peruvian avocados to the U.S. market.

The Guac Off featured three amateur chefs competing for the Silver Avocado Trophy, selected from hundreds of entries submitted by avocado fans across Southern California. The final cook-off was judged by a panel that included Good Morning San Diego host Paul Rudy, KUSI-TV meteorologist Mark Mathis, Grocery Outlet operator Ruben Aguilar, and AFP President and CEO Xavier Equihua.

The winner of the 2025 Guac Off was San Diego local Briana Morales, who took home the trophy with a standout recipe featuring fresh Peruvian avocados. Festivalgoers also participated in tastings, contests and culinary demonstrations that celebrated the flavor, versatility and health benefits of Hass avocados from Peru.

“Launching our season during Viva la Música, one of the most vibrant cultural festivals in Southern California, allows us to connect with consumers in a truly meaningful way,” Equihua said. “This Guac Off is a perfect example of our unique approach — combining traditional retail with digital media and live experiences to make Peruvian avocados part of the cultural conversation.”

Grocery Outlet co-sponsored the campaign with both in-store promotions and digital amplification to extend the reach of the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“Cinco de Mayo is a key cultural moment for our customers, and this event gave us the opportunity to celebrate in-store and on-site alongside Avocados From Peru,” said Wendi Rothchild of Grocery Outlet. “It’s exciting to partner on campaigns that not only engage our shoppers but also spotlight quality, seasonal products like Peruvian avocados.”

The Guac Off is part of AFP’s broader seasonal strategy, which blends traditional and new media, digital content, and experiential marketing and a wide range of retail promotions to deliver high-impact, turnkey campaigns for retail and foodservice partners.

Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy, nutrient-dense fruit. One-third of a medium avocado provides 6 grams of unsaturated fat and nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.

For more information about the event and Avocados From Peru, please email media@avocadosfromperu.com.

About Avocados From Peru

Peru is one of the world’s top producers of avocados, known for premium quality and sustainable practices. Avocados From Peru is dedicated to bringing the finest Hass avocados to markets around the world.