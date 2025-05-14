Avocados Reimagined: Driving Consumer Demand Through Culinary Innovation

Food & Culinary Nutrition Innovators Search for the Next “Avocado Toast”

MISSION VIEJO, CA – America is an avocado nation. Over the past 20 years, per-capita consumption of fresh avocado in the United States has increased by 260%—proof that consumers can’t get enough of this versatile fruit. Increased consumer awareness of avocados’ health benefits, fueled by trendy dishes like avocado toast, has driven demand, elevated their perceived value, and motivated the industry to seek the next avocado craze. To continue this momentum, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) partnered* with Food & Culinary Professionals (FCP), a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, to develop innovative recipes that inspire new ways to love fresh avocados more.

“Avocados have long been a favorite, but there’s still so much to discover – new flavors, unexpected pairings, and creative recipes that go beyond typical uses,” said Amanda Izquierdo, MPH, RD, LDN, PR & Advertising Manager at the Hass Avocado Board. “Our goal is to spark curiosity and confidence in consumers, making it easier—and more exciting—than ever to enjoy this nutritious fruit in fresh, innovative ways.”

Expanding Avocados’ Role on the Plate

The culinary potential of avocados extends far beyond traditional applications. The innovative recipes generated through this initiative demonstrate how avocados can be seamlessly integrated into every meal of the day to support nutrition and health goals and encourage home cooks and those in the food service industry to explore their versatility:

Javacado Frozen Mocha – A barista-style coffee creation blending rich espresso with the natural creaminess and nutrition of avocados. This unexpected pairing delivers an energizing and satisfying morning boost with no added sugar.

– A barista-style coffee creation blending rich espresso with the natural creaminess and nutrition of avocados. This unexpected pairing delivers an energizing and satisfying morning boost with no added sugar. Key Lime Pie Avocado Frozen Yogurt Bark – A freezer-friendly snack combining creamy avocados, Greek yogurt, honey, and zesty lime juice, offering a refreshing twist on Key lime pie.

– A freezer-friendly snack combining creamy avocados, Greek yogurt, honey, and zesty lime juice, offering a refreshing twist on Key lime pie. Avocado Gnocchi with Avocado Cilantro Lime Creamy Sauce – A modern take on the classic pasta dish, swapping traditional potatoes for mashed avocados to create soft, pillowy gnocchi paired with a zesty avocado cilantro lime sauce.

– A modern take on the classic pasta dish, swapping traditional potatoes for mashed avocados to create soft, pillowy gnocchi paired with a zesty avocado cilantro lime sauce. Street Corn-Style Soup – A warm, one-pot meal inspired by street corn, featuring a creamy blend of avocados, sweet corn, white beans, and lime, balancing richness with freshness.

– A warm, one-pot meal inspired by street corn, featuring a creamy blend of avocados, sweet corn, white beans, and lime, balancing richness with freshness. Miso-Marinated Salad with Whipped Avocado Dressing – A vibrant lunch or side dish featuring miso-marinated farro for an umami boost, topped with a creamy citrus avocado dressing that enhances every bite.

Driving Nutrition Awareness and Education

A nationwide survey representing more than 1,000 adults found that while nearly all Americans (93%) recognize the importance of good nutrition, only half (50%) consistently maintain healthy eating habits four to seven days a week. Despite widespread awareness of the importance of good nutrition, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, show that about 90 percent of Americans eat too few vegetables, and 80 percent fall short of the recommended daily fruit intake—highlighting the ongoing need for nutrition education.

Fresh avocados offer a simple, nutrient-dense solution that can be seamlessly incorporated into meals throughout the day. This heart-healthy fruit provides naturally good fats and is a good source of fiber, an under-consumed nutrient critical for overall health.

HAB is committed to growing avocado consumption through ongoing investments in nutrition research and educational resources for both consumers and health professionals. These efforts aim to bridge the gap between knowledge and action, empowering individuals to make healthier choices.

Inspiring the Future of Avocado Innovation

To see how avocados are being reimagined to meet the growing demand for better-for-you food preferences, visit Avocados – Love One Today®, a leading source of the healthiest reasons and the tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados.

*Through Avocados – Love One Today, the Hass Avocado Board challenged the 1600+ RDs in the Food & Culinary Professionals (FCP) dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics—a leading network of nutrition experts in the food and culinary space—to get creative with avocados.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.

