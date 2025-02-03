AvoGrey Greenskin Avocados Return with Increased Supply

AvoGrey® Greenskin avocados will be available in selected New Zealand fresh produce retailers early next week, marking the first wave of this season’s supply. Following a limited offering last year, greater volumes will be available in 2025, with production expected to significantly increase further in the coming years, as current plantings mature.

While there are three varieties within the AvoGrey® Greenskin range, they are all marketed under the AvoGrey® Greenskin brand. This season, two varieties—Greystar® and Ellipse®—will be available. Greystar® is the early-season variety, with supply beginning next week for a limited period. Ellipse® is expected to follow in April and continue into May.

Developed over decades by specialist avocado growers David and Judi Grey, AvoGrey® Greenskin avocados have been carefully bred to offer superior quality and consistency. After being carefully cultivated on the Grey family orchard in Gisborne, they are now grown by a select group of producers who share a commitment to growing premium avocadoes.

AvoGrey® Greenskins distinguish themselves with several unique characteristics. Unlike the majority of other varieties sold in New Zealand, they remain green when ripe, feature a smooth, glossy skin, and are larger in size with a smaller stone. They also maintain excellent eating quality, resist browning when cut, and have an extended shelf life, staying ripe and ready to eat for longer.

Exclusively marketed in New Zealand by the MG Group, AvoGrey® Greenskin avocados represent a new standard in quality and reliability for the domestic avocado sector.