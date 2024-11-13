Award-Winning Heirloom Tomato Now Available in the U.S.

Hailed as the ‘Best Heirloom Tomato in the World,’ Adora® Delivers Unmatched Homegrown Flavor

SAN ANTONIO, TX – ̶­ NatureSweet, North America’s largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agricultural company and the number one snacking tomato brand is proud to introduce its award-winning Adora® Heirloom Tomato to select stores. This unique tomato redefines the taste, appearance, and texture of tomatoes. Adora® is a tomato like no other and has earned the ultimate recognition, the Crystal Taste Award, a prestigious distinction given to products by world class chefs with the International Taste Institute that achieved the 3-star Superior Taste Award for three consecutive years. Adora® consistently won the award in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Adora® offers a one-of-a-kind taste experience, with a perfect balance of sweetness, subtle savory notes, and a hint of smokiness. With a Brix level higher than seven, Adora® is the ideal combination of ripeness and flavor. Its high in water content (94%) makes it exceptionally hydrating and refreshing. The smooth transition from green to brown along its grooves signals the optimum ripening point, making it easy to identify when it’s at its peak. Renowned for its visual culinary appeal, Adora has even been called the ‘best heirloom tomato in the world.’

“This is a tomato like you’ve never eaten before,” says Monica Najera Morales, Senior Brand Manager at NatureSweet. “Adora’s superior flavor can elevate any meal, transforming it from ordinary to gourmet. It’s a game changer, and there’s no coincidence that it’s the only tomato with this level of recognition.”

In addition to its robust flavor, Adora® is also rich in vitamins A and C, and an excellent source of potassium, which supports fluid balance, muscle function, and nerve signaling. Packed with antioxidants called carotenoids, Adora® may help reduce blood pressure, protect against stroke, and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Adora® tomatoes comes in a 17oz tray (7”x 3”x 2”) and will be available for a limited time at select Aldi grocery stores across the U.S. starting in mid-November and running through March of 2025.

