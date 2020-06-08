Awe Sum Organics is Proud to Offer Delicious Blueberries from the Pacific Northwest

We are thrilled to offer our new crop, Organic blueberries from the Pacific Northwest Region of the United States. Awe Sum Organics blueberries are bursting with sweet flavor and a hint of tartness your taste buds will love. Awe Sum Organics has partnered with high quality small and mid-sized family farms in Oregon and Washington to bring you Awe Sum Organic blueberries that have a wonderful complex, sweet and tangy flavor. Our organic blueberries are forecasted to be available for loading in Portland, Oregon starting June 22nd.

Known for its fertile soil and optimal climate, the Pacific Northwest Region of the United States is perfect for organic blueberry production. Organic blueberries are delicious and nutritious. They are known to be high in antioxidants and phytoflavinoids. They are also high in vitamin C, potassium and are one of the few fruits considered to be a superfood.

Varieties: Our early varieties begin in late June and our late varieties finish the season in early September. Our seasonal succession of varietals include Duke, Draper, Top Shelf, Cargo, Liberty and Aurora.

“Since the Corona virus pandemic organic produce sales have increased. I think that’s because people are more health conscious than ever. Organic blueberries in particular are experiencing a major boost in sales likely because blueberries are known to have so many health benefits. Additionally, packaged fruit is a common choice for shoppers during the pandemic,” said David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

Contact us if you are interested in building a reliable and secure program of high quality fresh and Awe Sum new crop organic blueberries from the Pacific Northwest Region of the United States for the months of July, August and September.

