Awe Sum Organics Makes Key Hires to Support the Launch of Organic Avocados

Jared Bray, recently hired as a sales professional is looking to lead the company into the organic avocado space.

As a veteran in the produce industry, Bray brings with him expertise in the organic avocado market. Bray brings strong customer service skills with promotional planning, food service, and forecasting experience. Jared comes to Awe Sum as an “avo expert,” knowledgeable of the avocado supply chain from seed to store.

Bray comes to Awe Sum Organics from a leading avocado shipper where he worked for four and a half years selling avocados and learning the national and global avocado trade. Jared is in his twelfth year in the produce industry.

“I am incredibly excited to be back in the organic space with Awe Sum Organics and launching our organic avocado program. There is tremendous opportunity to promote within the organic avocado category with the proper category focus and balanced supply mix. Awe Sum brings both of these key elements to the table, along with a commitment to an ethical supply chain with our Fair Trade partners,” Bray said.

Jared Bray has extensive experience in the produce trade and looks forward to working with the Awe Sum Organics team in promoting organic avocados, table grapes, kiwi, apples, pears, blueberries, and citrus.

Jenna Galise joined the team at the beginning of the year as Organic Fruit Sales & Marketing professional.

Jenna brings with her five years of experience in sales and marketing in the import of fresh fruits including avocados with over six years of retail experience. Jenna is obtaining her MBA in Management and International Business from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

In her roles prior to joining Awe Sum Organics, she managed accounts and categories while providing superior customer service. Her retail and marketing experience with assisting customers one on one in purchasing items, launching marketing strategies, and branding of products aids in her account and category skill set.

“I am thrilled to continue working in produce and making a new venture into the organic industry. Awe Sum Organics sourcing strategy and ethical practices of being Fair Trade certified has opened doors in the organic sector, which makes this next leap forward into the avocado category that much more exciting. I look forward to continuing the work with Jared and we are excited for the future of this program””, Galise said.

In addition to aiding in the launch of a new organic avocado program, Jenna will be leading our organic grape sales. Awe Sum Organics begins the winter organic grape season in Northern Peru and finishes with our Southern Peruvian grape production.

“We are thrilled to have Jared and Jenna as a part of our team! The timing is perfect, as Jared’s years of experience in avocado sales and expertise in the avocado category will be a huge asset while we continue to move into the future. Jenna’s expertise in retail and category planning in the import business will be essential in aiding the success of our programs. Awe Sum Organics Fair Trade Certified Hass Avocados from Colombia and Mexico arrive this fall to start a year-round program. We have added organic avocados to our portfolio to meet the needs of our customers and growers,” added David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

