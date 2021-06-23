Awe Sum Organics Promotes Organic Produce Veteran Jon Kiley to Sales Manager Position

Jon Kiley, with over 20 years of organic produce sales experience, joined Awe Sum Organics last year, the leading importer of Peruvian organic table grapes. After an extensive search, Jon will now be promoted to oversee the Sales Department at Awe Sum as Sales Manager. Jon will report to Joe Feldman, Director of Sales and Business Development.

Prior to joining Awe Sum Organics, Kiley spent 20 years at Earthbound Farms as a Senior Manager of Customer Service, Foodservice Regional Manager, and Account Manager. Jon brought organic produce to a wide range of customers. Jon has a broad knowledge base, perspective and experience needed to work with

organic produce customers. Kiley graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin.

“We are excited that Jon will now be responsible for leading the entire Awe Sum Organics Sales Team as we prepare to receive our upcoming crop of Organic Peruvian Grapes this winter. We expect this season’s crop to be even better quality than last season’s, which was exceptional. Since Jon joined our sales team, his dynamic involvement with our customers and our sales team has been quite impressive. Jon’s proven excellence in leadership, communication, relationship building, and strategic skills, along with his extensive organic produce sales experience combine to make him a perfect fit to lead our sales team”, said David Posner, President, CEO, and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

Jon looks forward to his continued work with the Awe Sum team in promoting the company’s dynamic organic commodity list, which includes organic Peruvian table grapes, year-round organic green and gold kiwi, organic citrus, organic blueberries, organic Argentinean pears, and organic Southern Hemisphere apples.