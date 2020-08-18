Awe Sum Organics Welcomes Produce Veteran as New Sales Account Manager

Awe Sum Organics, with roots in the organic produce trade since 1985 and grower partnerships across the globe in both the southern and northern hemispheres, welcomes Jon Kiley to the team as a Sales Account Manager.

Mr. Kiley has extensive produce sales experience with more than 25 years working with customers in retail and foodservice. Having worked for 20 years at Earthbound Farm and in various roles across the Sales Department, Jon brought organic produce to a wide range of customers. Jon has the broad knowledge base, perspective and experience needed to work with organic produce Customers. Jon looks forward to working with the Awe Sum team in promoting the company’s dynamic organic commodity list, which includes organic Peruvian table grapes, year-round green and gold kiwi, citrus, blueberries, Argentinean pears and Southern Hemisphere apples.

“I am extremely excited to get back to my Organic Heritage and join a progressive, growing company with such high-quality fruit offerings. I’m looking forward to working with the Awe Sum Team and Customers while we navigate through the current challenges of Covid. Organics and Fruit are both trending upward, creating a perfect scenario for us to take advantage of”, said Kiley.

We are really excited to have Jon join our team! Jon is an exceptional fit for our company and for our team. Jon’s years of experience in organic produce sales will be a huge asset while we continue to move into the future, focused on our ongoing goal of increasing our customer base and meeting the needs of our customers and growers,” added David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

“The timing is perfect for Jon to join our team as his 20 years of organic produce sales experience makes him a perfect fit.’” Posner continued. “As the organic produce industry continues to sustain rapid growth, the Awe Sum team remains focused on service, quality and the company’s uncompromising mission. While adapting to the ever growing and changing market for organic produce we continue to remain 100% focused and true to our mission statement.”

Awe Sum Organics’ Mission Statement:

Awe Sum Organics is dedicated to furthering global sustainability through organic, non-GMO agriculture. Since 1985, we have remained devoted to providing the best tasting, freshest organic fruit through authentic farming that respects our soil, our water and our planet. In partnership with our extraordinary growers, we strive to minimize our carbon footprint and keep soils healthy for future generations. Our guiding principle is integrity, both in our products and our business practices. We are committed to ensuring fair, sustainable returns for our family or growers, and improving the quality of life in our global community.