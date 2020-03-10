AZ Governor, Produce Industry Celebrate Groundbreaking on Key Nogales Produce Route

Nogales, AZ — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) along with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and organizations from across the state celebrated the groundbreaking of a massive overhaul to State Route 189 in Nogales, Arizona. At an event on March 4, almost 200 people came together to celebrate this major victory for Arizona.

SR 189, also known as Mariposa Road, is the main thoroughfare for trucks crossing the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales and heading northbound on I-19 to area warehouses. The funding package leverages state, federal, City and County funding that make up the entire $134 million price tag.

“The road improvement will make sure our roads operate at the speed of business, creating an efficient flow of trade and travelers from the Mariposa Port to I-19,” said Lance Jungmeyer, FPAA President. “This project reduces transit time from the port of entry to local warehouses, giving companies a valuable incentive to locate their operations in Nogales.”



Attendees: LtoR: Area Developer Nohe Garcia; Deputy Nogales City Manager John Kissinger; Senior Advisor for Regional and International Affairs, Office of the Arizona Governor, Juan Ciscomani; Bobby Astengo of Peppers Plus; Gustavo Acosta of RL Jones Customhouse Brokers; Jaime Chamberlain of Chamberlain Distributing; Terry Shannon Jr. of Shannon Brokerage.

The City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County are committing approximately $45 million over the course of several years from their share of a fee paid by produce trucks crossing the border. The State Legislature committed $25 million of general fund money to this project. The road is also recognized as vital on a Federal level, and the project received an investment of $25 million through the award of a Federal Tiger Grant.

More than 2,000 trucks a day use this route, and the improvements should save more than 10 minutes per northbound truck, according to Arizona Department of Transportation. “This is huge systems savings. It reduces emissions and makes the whole supply chain more efficient,” Jungmeyer added.

The project will fund important enhancements to the entire length of SR 189 and will also construct a flyover ramp connecting SR 189 to I-19, which eliminates stoplights and left-hand turns that currently hamper movement of heavy trucks onto the interstate. The project is also designed as a crucial safety measure by separating the ingress and egress of local high school traffic from the intersection where it meets with the commercial traffic on SR 189.

“This is a project we have working on for many years. It is exciting to see this come to fruition especially since this is one of the largest transportation improvement projects in our state,” said Scott Vandervoet, FPAA chairman and president of Vandervoet & Associates. “The benefit this will bring to the produce industry is hugely important as we strive to maintain our competitive advantages.”

In a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, Governor Ducey said, “We know that better roads mean a better future for Arizona. The improvements along State Route 189 will improve safety, enhance trade and foster an even stronger relationship with our neighbors in Mexico. With record trade already with Mexico, my thanks to the Arizona Department of Transportation, our partners in Mexico and everyone working to improve our infrastructure and attract even more trade through our ports.”

Added Jungmeyer, “We are excited about the positive benefits this will bring to our members in the form of faster, safer, more reliable deliveries to their warehouses. Ultimately this is major win for our customers and the end consumer because we will have faster deliveries of the fresh, high-quality produce that Nogales is known for.”

You can view more from ADOT about this important project here: https://azdot.gov/adot-news/ducey-improving-sr-189-means-better-roads-better-future-arizona.

About the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas:

Founded in 1944, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is a nonprofit trade association headquartered in Nogales, Arizona, that represents over 120 U.S. member companies involved in importing and marketing fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Mexico and distributed across North America and the world.

Attached Photos:

Groundbreaking: LtoR: ADOT Director John Halikowski; Mayor of Nogales Arturo Garino; Chairman of the ADOT Board Mike Hammond; Arizona Governor Doug Ducey; USDOT-FHWA Arizona Division Director Karla Petty ; Chairman of Santa Cruz County Supervisors, Bruce Bracker; FPAA Board Member and President of Chamberlain Distributing Jaime Chamberlain.