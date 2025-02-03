Baby Carrots from California Expands to a New Market and Region

BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one exporter of fresh and sweet carrots, continue to expand the line of products for the new season at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin on February 5th – 7th , 2025.

“Our line of products includes conventional carrots, new organic carrots, and rainbow carrots for food services and retailers”, says Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm. (Pictured in attached) “All of our products for food service and retail are very high quality and high food safety“ adds Ami Ben-Dror.

Dorot Farm is excited to announce that we continue to provide baby carrots for its retail and foodservice customer base.

“Following our growing demand, and customer’s request for baby carrots, we decided to continue to expand the baby carrot item in our business. This way our customers can enjoy our fresh and sweet carrots in different varieties” says Ami Ben-Dror founder & the CEO of Dorot Farm.

Ami Ben-Dror says, “I’m proud to with our partnering with California growers”

Ami adds, “As always we are involved from the seeding and the products is according to our specifications.”

“The new crop for the season looks good, and I’m very happy with the field’s conditions.” says Ami Ben-Dror. “We will be ready to deliver our new crop to all of our loyal customers around the world.”

People can see the new crop of products including the baby carrots at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin on February 5th-7th 2025, at HALL 10.2/STAND B-29

BDA/Dorot Farm Number 1 Grower Group, is the number 1 exporter of fresh and sweet carrots around the world, exporting to North America, Europe, and Africa. Our jumbo carrots and cello carrots are delivered fresh direct from our farm to the customers. For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are in New York. For additional information please call 516-882-2018.