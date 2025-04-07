Bagged Avocados Fuel Q4 Holiday Sales to Four-Year High

Halloween Surpasses Big Game and Cinco de Mayo in Unit Sales Growth

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Bagged avocados played a key role in boosting retail sales of Hass avocados during the 2024 holiday season, helping drive the strongest fourth quarter performance in four years. According to the Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) Avocado Holiday Retail Recap, 167.5 million Hass avocados were sold during the Q4 holidays, generating $202.1 million in retail sales. Halloween generated the highest unit sales growth rate of any key avocado holiday of the year, surpassing the Big Game and Cinco de Mayo. Halloween added +4.5 million units to the category, contributing to the total incremental sales of +15.3 million units for the year.

Bagged Avocado Promotions Delivered Results

Across Q4’s key holidays, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, bagged avocados helped fuel category sales, generating significant promotional lift in multiple regions. Bagged avocado promotions generated an average of +18.1% lift in volume (lbs.) sales, which accounted for +3.4M in actual promotional volume (lbs.) lift.

Key highlights from the holiday retail recap include:

Halloween

Retail avocado sales hit a four-year high during Halloween, reaching 45.8M in units and $55.5M, up +10.9% in units and +22.5% in dollar sales over the prior year. Regionally, the Great Lakes led in volume growth, increasing +43.2% in unit sales over 2023. Bagged avocados held 28.1% of unit share during the holiday, contributing +1.5M units to the category.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving sales reached the highest point in four years, topping 36.8M units and $45.1M. The average selling price rose +10.3%, to $1.23/unit. Although small avocados (4046) held the largest share of unit sales, bagged avocados had the strongest promotional performance with a +13.5% lift in volume.

Christmas

During Christmas, dollar sales grew by +$8.3M to $52.0M while unit sales rose by +1.1M units to 42.7M. The Northeast region posted unit sales of +7.1M, a +25.8% increase from the prior year. Small avocados (4046) captured nearly half the unit share of total sales during the holiday week, with help from holiday promotions.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve retail sales totaled $49.5M and 42.2M units, an +11.7% increase in dollar sales and a -7.0% decrease in units over 2023. The total U.S. average selling price increased by +20.3% to $1.17 for the holiday week. Bagged avocados held a 26.6% share of unit sales and a +9.8% growth rate in unit sales, while other PLUs declined.

The Avocado Holiday Retail Recap offers an in-depth analysis of promoted and non-promoted volume (lbs.) and dollar sales, pricing trends, lift metrics, and promotional efficiency across various-sized bulk and bagged avocados. These insights highlight HAB’s ongoing commitment to providing actionable data, supporting informed decision-making and fostering category growth.

To explore the full Avocado Holiday Retail Recap and optimize seasonal promotions in 2025, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

