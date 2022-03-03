Bailey Farms Highlights Their Specialty Peppers and Recent Expansion

OXFORD, NC. – Bailey Farms, the leading grower-shipper of specialty peppers, highlights their unique varieties at Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure this week. The company is putting emphasis on their deliciously sweet BellaFina® peppers, Hotties ® line, and the success of their farm expansion in Florida.

Their proprietary sweet and crunchy BellaFina® variety is 1/3 the size of a full-size bell pepper, making them the perfect proportion for the ‘one serving’ consumers. In addition, their petite size offers versatility for recipe inspiration and is ideal for the price-conscious consumer.

The company will also be putting the heat on their Hotties® line, consisting of ten high-flavor varieties, available year-round. Bailey Farms’ Jalapenos have risen to the top of the category in recent years, which can be correlated to the rising global influenced culinary trends with consumers.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our BellaFina’s, Hotties, and more at the upcoming SEPC show,” says Randy Bailey, president of Bailey Farms. “With our increased production and expanded facility in Florida, we are able to better serve our customers and provide a fresher product for the end consumer.”

Sustainability and food safety was top of mind with the company’s new Estero, Florida farm. As a result, the entire production has been converted to state-of-the-art computerized irrigation and automation systems, saving significant amounts of water and fuel.

Looking for more information on Bailey Farms? Stop by Booth #615 at the SEPC Southern Exposure.

