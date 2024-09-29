Bailey Farms Showcases New Tomatillo Salsa Kit at Upcoming GPFS Show

OXFORD, NC. – Bailey Farms, a leading grower and shipper of specialty peppers, is excited to debut their latest product, the Tomatillo Verde Salsa Kit, at the upcoming Global Produce and Floral Show. Attendees can stop by Booth C2352 to experience firsthand their new innovative salsa solution, designed to meet consumer demand for fresh, authentic flavors.

The Tomatillo Salsa Kit offers a convenient, all-in-one solution for creating a flavorful and tangy tomatillo salsa, perfect for home cooks and party hosts. With consumer preferences shifting towards easy, at-home meal preparation, this new product will be a hit with retailers and shoppers.

“Our Tomatillo Salsa Kit is perfect for consumers who want to bring fresh, bold flavors to their kitchens,” says Tony Terry, Director of Sales at Bailey Farms. “It simplifies the process of making salsa at home while delivering the authentic taste people crave.”

In addition to the Tomatillo Salsa Kit, Bailey Farms will also spotlight their proprietary BellaFina peppers, known for their versatility and perfect single serving size. These sweet and crunchy peppers are ideal for snacking, cooking, and recipe inspiration.

Make sure to visit Bailey Farms at Booth C2352 at the Global Produce and Floral Show to explore their full product lineup, including the new Tomatillo Salsa Kit and BellaFina® peppers.