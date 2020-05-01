‘Baker’s Little Helper’ Online RubyFrost Apples Promotion Generates Record Response with Online Fans

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — For the third year in a row, Crunch Time Apple Growers went live with its ‘Baker’s Little Helper’ online sweepstakes featuring RubyFrost apples. As of just day 5 of the promotion, there are already 10,000 entries and counting. This interactive, online promotion is designed to encourage families and their ‘little helpers’ to spend time in the kitchen together, create fun recipes and share pictures of the experience. And this year it’s also driving record online engagement — and driving consumers into retailers from coast to coast.

“RubyFrost is the ideal apple for this time of year. It’s beautifully red, plump and luscious. Plus, it makes an incredible display apple — and if you’re looking to move apples in the category, lead with a variety that draws your consumers in,” says Rena Montedoro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This campaign is pushing consumers by the thousands to RubyFrost. In addition to this online promotion we provide geo-fencing for retailers who are selling RubyFrost — using the power of social media to drive consumers to their stores and produce aisles.”

Online fans can simply log in for a chance to win by posting their recipe and/or a picture of their ‘Baker’s Little Helper’ making something sweet with RubyFrost apples. Each week, Crunch Time will give away a baking prize pack, including such items as a rubber spatula and measuring spoons, as well as samples of Ruby Frost apples. At the end of the promotional period, Crunch Time will give away the Grand Prize — a Ruby Red KitchenAid mixer! All consumers have to do is share their favorite recipe and a picture of their ‘Baker’s Little Helper’ and they’re automatically entered to win.

RubyFrost apples officially launched in 2015 and are the perfect balance of sweet and tart, deep and rich — with a hearty crunch and ideal crisp texture. This unique twist on the classic Northeast flavor profile makes RubyFrost the apple you reach for every day. Bursting with Vitamin C, RubyFrost’s healthy attributes benefit the whole family. Reaching peak flavor in the winter months, RubyFrost is an excellent choice for warm seasonal dishes, as well as an ideal baking apple, thanks to its plump, luscious size. You can find RubyFrost at national retail chains like Costco, HEB, Aldi and Whole Foods as well as Crunch Time Apple Growers farm stands across New York State. To learn more about where to find RubyFrost, visit rubyfrostapple.com.

Bite a Crunch Time Apple. Support a Farmer!

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you’re not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of 147 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you’re not only biting into a little history, you’re helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit crunchtimeapplegrowers.com, Snapdragonapple.com or Rubyfrostapple.com.

Media Contact: