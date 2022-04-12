Bako Sweet Promotes Prescott Leyba & Alexandra Rae Molumby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Country Sweet Produce proudly announces the promotions of Prescott Leyba to Director of Sales and Alexandra Rae Molumby to Director of Marketing for Bako Sweet.

In their elevated roles, Leyba and Molumby will work in tandem to lead the growth of the Bako Sweet brand at every level from farm to retail. This includes building highly-functioning sales and marketing teams, both internally and with strategic partners, to drive the company’s goals forward.

“As we continue to frame out our bright future, we’ve identified the importance of having a sales and marketing team that work in a complementary manner with two highly focused and specialized leaders,” said Michael Valpredo, president of Bako Sweet. “Prescott and Rae have proven to be an exceptional team and we look forward to our future sales growth and company success with them at the helm of sales and marketing.”

Prior to their promotions, amongst other collective achievements, the dynamic duo worked together with two major Southern California retailers to secure dedicated in-line space and distribution of Bako Sweet products incorporating merchandising and promotional components – a first in the company’s history. It’s synergy like this that has elevated the Bako Sweet brand as a value-added partner for retailers and a highly-visible brand for shoppers.

“It’s extremely important that we remain a ‘customer-first’ company,” said Leyba. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Rae and our respective teams to ensure that we continue to expand on our goal of providing high-quality products to our retail partners in ways that add value for today’s consumer,”

“It’s been especially rewarding to see the growth of our brand over the last couple of years thanks to the ongoing marketing and merchandising efforts from our team,” added Molumby. “In the last year, Bako Sweet has earned consumer media attention from some of the most reputable publications and has increased sales significantly as a result.”

Leyba and Molumby will continue to represent the brand as primary sales and marketing contacts. To congratulate them in person, you can find them at the West Coast Produce Expo June 3-4 at booth #607.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.