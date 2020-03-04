Baldor Specialty Foods Announces BITE 2020, A Celebration of the Industry’s Best Food and Top Talent

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today its biennial BITE celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at Pier 36’s Basketball City located at 299 South Street in NYC’s historic Seaport District.

Every two years, Baldor’s iconic BITE attracts more than two thousand chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, and retailers. It serves as a dynamic networking event where chefs and suppliers build new bonds throughout the entire supply chain, while enjoying the foods and drinks they love.

Baldor has orchestrated a fun-filled day of colorful presentations, engaging panel discussions, tantalizing cooking demos, and the unique opportunity to sample products from over 150 farms and partners. This year’s event will feature over 40 new partners who will be participating at BITE for the very first time.

“Baldor BITE 2020 is a celebration of the world’s best food with the talented people who make it all happen,” said Baldor Specialty Foods CEO, TJ Murphy. “This year, we’re pulling out all the stops, including lots of new partners with exciting new products, such as our very new beer and cider program. I can’t think of a better time and place to build new bonds with our customers, farm partners, and employees.”

Highlights for BITE 2020 include:

Over 40 New and Exciting Suppliers, including: Hummingbird Dream, Pastificio Di Martino, J. Marchini Farms, Mishima Reserve, 1883 Maison Routin, Blount Fine Foods, Clover Farms Dairy Co., Cocojune, Copra, De Cecco USA, Dutch Gold Honey, HAY! Straws, GoodHealthy, Jovial, The Jackfruit Company, Olinda Olives, Pidy, Promix Nutrition, Rogue Creamery, Saratoga Spring Water Co., SPLASH Premium Mixers, Square One Farms, Tom Cat Bakery, Maestri d’Italia Good & Green, and TÖST Beverages.

Baldor’s Farmer’s Market featuring: Bernard Ranches, Blue Sky Organic Farms, County Line Harvest, Eckerton Hill Farm, Garcia Organic Farm, Harry’s Berries, Kitchen Garden Farm, Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative, Martha’s Vineyard Mycological, Mountain Sweet Berry Farm, Murray Family Farms, Norwich Meadows Farm, Row 7 Seed Company, and Taproot Farm.

“Baldor’s mission is to build a connected world where a diverse network of farms, partners, and customers has access to a sustainable food system. Baldor BITE is the event that represents just that,” said Baldor’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Benjamin Walker. “From thought-provoking panels, to elaborate vendor build-outs and displays, Baldor BITE is helping our customers and partners dream up what’s next for our industry.”

Stay tuned for more updates on BITE 2020, including details on our speaker panel line-ups, curated by WeWork Food Labs.

For more information about Baldor BITE 2020 go to: http://www.baldorfood.com/bite

If you’re interested in attending as a press member contact: lynn@maracaibomedia.com

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com