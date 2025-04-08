Baldor Specialty Foods Appoints David McInerney as New President

Former FreshDirect CEO and Co-Founder Joins the Specialty Foods Distributor to Build on the Company’s Success, and Drive Continued Operational Excellence

Bronx, NY – Baldor Specialty Foods, the premier distributor of premium fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, announced the appointment of industry veteran David McInerney as its new President. McInerney, former CEO and co-founder of FreshDirect, brings over 30 years of experience in food retailing, operations, and supply chain innovation to Baldor. McInerney’s joining comes at a pivotal moment in Baldor’s growth, as it continues expanding its product offerings and geographies served.

McInerney was selected for his deep alignment with Baldor’s principles, having spent two decades at FreshDirect leading with a people-centric, results-driven approach. TJ Murphy will continue as CEO, focusing on future initiatives with McInerney.

“Dave and I have known each other for years, and I couldn’t be happier for him to join Baldor,” said Baldor Owner and CEO TJ Murphy, emphasizing the strategic importance of McInerney’s appointment. “We both love great food, and we have a shared view of what quality means in sourcing and service. Our strengths complement each other—while I love long-term innovation, his passion and expertise is bridging the present with the next several years and ensuring executional excellence. I’ll continue looking 10 years ahead, and Dave will start from today; we’ll meet in the middle.”

“There are so many parallels between Baldor’s business and my background—the emphasis on tight relationships with growers, the focus on serving discerning customers, and the care for doing right by both sides. This feels like such a natural fit,” stated David McInerney. “I am honored to join this team and look forward to building on its legacy, harnessing the power of great people and good food.”

McInerney co-founded FreshDirect in 2000 and played a key role in revolutionizing the online grocery industry. As CEO, he led a team that drove record revenue growth, customer retention, and operational efficiency. He also served as “Chief Food Adventurer,” traveling across the globe to source the highest-quality ingredients and forging deep relationships with top producers. His expertise in food sourcing and supply- chain management will be instrumental in helping Baldor further enhance its distribution capabilities and expand its product offerings.

Prior to FreshDirect, he trained as a cook under chefs like Bernard Loiseau in Burgundy and David Bouley in New York City, so McInerney also brings a practitioner’s understanding of the foodservice industry to the role.

Baldor Specialty Foods remains committed to its mission of delivering quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences to ensure the success of its partners. The company looks forward to a dynamic future under McInerney’s leadership.

About David McInerney

David McInerney is a seasoned leader with three decades of experience driving growth in food retail and hospitality. As co-founder and former CEO of FreshDirect, he played a pivotal role in revolutionizing online grocery, leading the company’s operations, sourcing, and merchandising before its sale to Ahold Delhaize in 2021. An industry expert in digital food transformation and supply chain innovation, David spent over a decade as FreshDirect’s “Chief Food Adventurer,” traveling globally to source the highest-quality ingredients and forging deep relationships with top producers. His leadership helped establish FreshDirect as a premier online grocer with an unmatched fresh supply chain. David began his career as a cook, training under renowned restaurateurs Bernard Loiseau and David Bouley.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat, and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality, and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 16,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, Maine to Richmond, Virginia, and offers over 7,000 food items. The company’s mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners. For more information on Baldor’s service and specialty product offerings, please visit baldorfood.com.

