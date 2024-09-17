Baldor Specialty Foods Opens New 100,000-Square-Foot Facility to Expand Regional Operations in Washington, D.C. Area

Family-Owned Specialty Foods Distributor Expands Operations to Meet Demand, Adding 100 Jobs and Increasing Delivery Efficiency

Lanham, Md. – Baldor Specialty Foods, a leading distributor of premium and specialty produce, meat, fish, dairy, and grocery items in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, is set to expand its restaurant and food service capabilities with the opening of a brand new facility in the Washington, D.C. area on Sept. 17. Located in Lanham, Md.’s Hargrove Industrial Campus, the new 100,000-square-foot warehouse is only 12 miles away from metropolitan Washington, D.C. and in close proximity to major highways.

This expansion represents a significant investment in Baldor’s growing operations in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and enhances its ability to serve customers across Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia. The new facility, which includes 35 dock doors and state-of-the-art refrigeration and frozen storage capabilities, will enable Baldor to scale its operations, increase delivery efficiencies and continue its tradition of sourcing fresh, local products. The facility will also support local employment, with 140 employees at present and plans to hire many more, including drivers and warehouse staff.

Founded by Kevin Murphy in 1991, and now led by his son, CEO TJ Murphy, Baldor remains a family-owned company committed to quality, service, and innovation. The company prides itself on sourcing high-end and unique items, along with everyday necessities, and services many of the best chefs in its region, including 75% of Michelin star restaurants. With this new facility, Baldor is positioned to meet the growing needs of the region’s foodservice and retail sectors.

“Our commitment at Baldor is to our customers, our vendor partners and our employees—everything we do needs to be a win for all three,” says TJ Murphy, CEO and owner, Baldor Specialty Foods. “As our business has rapidly expanded in the Washington, D.C. area, we knew we needed a facility that could match the pace of our growth and support our commitment to getting our customers the best products as efficiently as possible. At the same time, we wanted to maximize product sales for our vendors, and bring on more local farmers and producers, while also increasing career and salary opportunities for our employees. With this move, we believe we have hit the trifecta.”

The Lanham facility will serve as the fourth hub for Baldor’s operations, joining the company’s headquarters in the Bronx, N.Y., and regional hubs in Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA. Baldor first launched in the area in 2012, with a small cross-dock facility in Jessup, MD; demand grew quickly, with the facility ultimately serving 1,000 of the company’s 14,000-plus total customers.

Baldor sought out the Lanham property in November 2022. A full warehouse that is eight times the size of the former cross-dock facility, the Lanham property will house 7,000 products and feature advanced picking capabilities. The new facility will serve a broad geography that is marked by Belair, MD in the north, the Maryland and Delaware beaches to the east, Richmond, VA to the south, and Frederick, MD to the west. That delivery area includes several major cities, including Baltimore, Annapolis, Richmond and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The lease signing marked the start of extensive renovations, including the installation of temperature-controlled refrigeration and freezing rooms to ensure optimal storage conditions for Baldor’s diverse range of perishable products. This work was completed, and all products and accounts were migrated to the new warehouse in September.

“This facility represents the perfect harmony of proximity to our customers and proximity to talent,” explains Dominic Vasold, Director of D.C. Operations, Baldor Specialty Foods. “We’re sitting close to the intersection of I-495 and Route 50, and we’re not far from I-95 and I-295. This allows us to optimize delivery time and routes, ensuring efficiencies from Annapolis, MD to Arlington, VA and everywhere in between. Prince George’s County has the right workforce for our needs. Plus, the size of this facility allows us to store large volumes of diverse products very effectively. Also, we’ve left ourselves with lots of room to grow, as we forecast a strong trajectory in the region.”

Baldor’s investment in the Lanham area goes beyond the operational advantages of the new facility. The company is also committed to sourcing from local farmers and suppliers, providing a platform for regional businesses to thrive.

“This new facility is an investment in our customers, and a testament to our track record of meeting their needs over the last 12 years,” said Bill Hodge, Director of Mid-Atlantic Sales. “Just as our customers have committed to choosing Baldor, we have committed to providing them with the best possible ingredients and service day in and day out. We practice a culture of continuous improvement, and we saw an opportunity to do even better for our customers. I’m especially excited about the opportunity to provide a greater number of locally farmed and produced products to the chefs in our region.”

Baldor is officially opening its doors at the Hargrove Industrial Campus at 4450 Hargrove Drive in Lanham, Md. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. For more information on Baldor’s service and specialty product offerings, please visit baldorfood.com.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat, and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality, and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 14,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, Maine to Richmond, Virginia, and offers over 7,000 food items. The company’s mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners.