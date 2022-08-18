Baloian Farms’ Chili Pepper Season is Ready To Start Poppin’

As a West Coast leader in both the sweet and the hot pepper production, Baloian Farms’ Chili Pepper program will not disappoint – our varieties range in heat from mild to hot and are always flavorful and always fresh. We have a strategic set of plantings of chili peppers this year which are scheduled to harvest and come to market at the same time as our Bell Pepper varieties.



Consumer demand for hot chili varieties has been increasing the past several years and we forecast this trend to continue. “Our Chili pepper program was created to satisfy retail and buyer requests to expand our product offerings. We are pleased to announce that customers can expect the same dedication and superior quality standards they have come to appreciate from all Baloian Farms’ product lines.” states Richard Cowden, Sales/Business Development, Baloian Farms.

Baloian Farms’ current chili pepper offerings are Anaheim, habanero, jalapeño, pasilla, serrano, shishito and tomatillo. They are available for sale and shipment in three warehouse locations: Fresno, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Baloian Farms is a fourth generation, vertically integrated family farm, with year-round operations specializing in peppers and other premium quality vegetables grown

throughout California and Mexico. Baloian Farms has a company philosophy that includes pampering the product and respecting the customer.