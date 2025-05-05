Baloian Farms Promotes Jeremy Lane to Senior VP of Sales and Marketing

Baloian Farms, a grower, packer, and distributor of premium-quality fresh produce, is proud to announce the promotion of Jeremy Lane to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Jeremy has been a part of the Baloian Family for over 26 years. He has worked in all company divisions, from quality control to shipping, transportation logistics, field operations, and sales. Jeremy has served as Sales Manager for the past ten years, where he was responsible for developing and executing the company’s sales and marketing goals, managing commodities, and overseeing the in-house transportation logistics and quality control departments. Jeremy has been a part of Baloian’s Leadership Team for over 18 years.

Tim Baloian, owner and CEO, stated, “Jeremy has been a driving force behind Baloian Farms’ growth and innovation. His leadership skills, vision, and contributions have been invaluable to the company. He is well-equipped to assume a more prominent role where he can continue to lead the team. I am thankful for the privilege of working alongside Jeremy all these years. He is what makes this company so special.”

“I’m deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to take on the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing after ten incredible years as Sales Manager”, Lane expresses. “I have so much appreciation for the Baloian family whose leadership, vision, and support have been instrumental in my growth. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to the amazing people within our company. It’s their passion, commitment, and resilience that truly make this company what it is. As we look ahead, I’m excited about the future of our company and the opportunities ahead of us. Together, we’ll continue to grow, innovate, and push forward, ensuring that this family farm thrives for generations to come.”

Baloian Farms is a fourth-generation, vertically integrated family farm specializing in providing premium quality produce year-round. We work from the ground up—growing, harvesting, packing, food safety, quality control, cooling, and distribution. We meticulously monitor every step of the process, every day, to maintain our reputation as a world-class grower, shipper, and distributor of fresh vegetables.