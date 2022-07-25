Bananas May Improve Heart Health, Especially for Women

HealthDay News Produce July 25, 2022

It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health.

Avocados and salmon also are high in potassium, helping counteract the negative effects of salt in the diet and lowering blood pressure, researchers said. Other potassium-rich foods include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products and fish.

“It is well known that high salt consumption is associated with elevated blood pressure and a raised risk of heart attacks and strokes,” said study author Dr. Liffert Vogt, a professor of clinical nephrology and renal physiology at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: HealthDay News

