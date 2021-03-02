Bard Valley Natural Delights’ Medjool Dates Sales Volume Spike 57% During Ramadan

YUMA, AZ – Bard Valley Natural Delights’ are an essential part of the Ramadan tradition as Muslims begin the daily ritual of fasting from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan lasts 30 days beginning on April 12th and ending on May 11th. Past sales data indicates a retail sales volume spike of 57 percent* during this period. Retailers are encouraged to begin building inventory on Bard Valley’s Medjool Dates to capture sales during this high-volume consumption period.

“April 1st is the ideal time for retailers to start merchandising, promoting and marketing Medjool Dates to maximize sales for the Ramadan holiday,” explains Neil Merritt, director of North American sales at Bard Valley Date Growers (BVDG). “Retailers can realize double digit unit and dollar increases with our mini pallet and floor display shippers for all of our best selling items. It’s an ideal time to promote dates with displays in high traffic areas.”

Because Medjool dates are fresh, they are predominately located in the produce section; however, they can easily be cross-merchandised in other departments to help drive incremental sales (think snacks, nuts, cream cheese). The brand stands alone with a dominant share of the date category sales at 42 percent of volume and 44 percent of dollars, according to a recent baseline and distribution study.

Medjool Dates are important during Ramadan to help break the fast and for gift giving. Dates are used as a quick source of energy and the nutrients can help the body’s glucose levels quickly return to normal after a long day of fasting. Medjool dates are one of the easiest and most common gifts given during Ramadan. Sales reports from BVDG indicate that larger package sizes are preferred. To help drive consumers to retail, Bard Valley is supporting these key messaging points through targeted consumer programs utilizing influencers as brand partners and social media.

“We will be posting new recipe ideas during Ramadan using a very popular influencer known for her Middle Eastern fusion food recipes and photography. This will help build awareness and promote Natural Delights Medjool Dates to shoppers during the holiday,” explained Merritt.

Retailers can contact Neil Merritt for sales and promotional information. He can be reached at (949) 226-9971 or [email protected].

ABOUT BARD VALLEY NATURAL DELIGHTS®

Natural Delights Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in the Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com