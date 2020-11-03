BASF to Acquire Innovative Melon Breeding Company ASL

Nunhem, the Netherlands – On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 BASF has formally agreed to acquire ASL, one of the most innovative melon breeding companies in the world, to continue expanding its position as a preferred partner in the fruit and vegetable value chain. The transaction with the privately-owned French company based near Avignon, covers all assets, including seed production, intellectual property rights, germplasm, research and development facilities as well as staff.

ASL is specialized in orange flesh type melons, such as the Cantaloupe and Charentais types. To guarantee an efficient know-how transfer it is planned to close the acquisition on January 1, 2023. The owners’ decision to pursue the divestment of their company to their long-term partner, BASF, will secure the continuation of the most innovative melon breeding program.

“For the global vegetable seeds industry, melon is an important crop. BASF’s vegetable seeds portfolio marketed under the Nunhems® brand already covers hybrid melon seeds,” said Vicente Navarro, Senior Vice President of BASF’s vegetable seeds business. “By acquiring ASL, we continue offering a highly innovative melon pipeline to our value chain partners and consumers. They are the ultimate motive of all our business activities and the reason why we want to make healthy eating enjoyable and sustainable by breeding new varieties that meet their expectations in taste and convenience.”

The seed production and breeding facilities near Avignon will complement BASF’s existing network of 23 breeding stations for vegetable seeds worldwide and will be the first station for R&D activities, such as breeding and screening, located in France.

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Further information about BASF vegetable seeds business is available at www.nunhems.com.



