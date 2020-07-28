BDA/Dorot Farm – High Demand For Fresh and Sweet Jumbo Carrots in the Northeast Region

BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one exporter of fresh and sweet carrots, reports high demand for our fresh and sweet jumbo carrots in the Northeast, direct from our farms.

Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm, said “I am very happy with the high quality crop we have. Consumers can appreciate the quality and value in our premium brands even during these difficult times.” Ben-Dror adds, “All of our farms are fully automated with machinery, from seeding and harvesting to shipping, our facilities are completely “hands-free”. This is a very important added value that really sets up apart from our competitors.”

BDA/Dorot Farm Number 1 Grower Group, is the number 1 exporter of fresh and sweet carrots around the world, exporting to North America, Europe and Africa. Jumbo carrots and cello carrots in 1, 2, and 5 pound bags are delivered direct from our farm to the customers.

For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are located in New York. For additional information please call 516-882-2018.