Beat the Heat and Stretch the Budget: DiSilva Fruit Unveils 2025 Summer Citrus Lineup

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit is gearing up for a vibrant and flavorful summer citrus

season, bringing the perfect lineup to keep consumers refreshed, healthy, and satisfied

all season long. Running from June through October, the 2025 import program will

showcase a broad selection of premium citrus offerings sourced from trusted grower

partners across the Southern Hemisphere. This year’s anticipated highlights include

Navels from South Africa and Chile, Mandarins from Peru, Uruguay, South Africa, and

Chile, and Lemons from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.

“Summer is an underrated time for citrus,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. “Our early insights from growers point to a high-quality crop with excellent sizing, vibrant flavor,

and strong volumes. This creates outstanding opportunities for retailers to feature citrus

in their summer promotions, helping shoppers discover that citrus is much more than a

wintertime favorite—it’s a delicious, refreshing, and hydrating snack that fits perfectly

into summer lifestyles.”

Beyond flavor and versatility, citrus remains an incredible value for consumers, offering

a nutrition-packed punch at a wallet-friendly price. As food costs remain top of mind for

shoppers, citrus provides an accessible, affordable, and family-friendly produce option

that supports both health and budget goals.

DiSilva Fruit will offer Mandarins, Navels, and Lemons in a range of convenient pack

sizes designed to meet today’s consumer needs. Options include 3lb and 4lb bags for

easy grab-and-go shopping, as well as standard citrus cartons for bulk displays and

merchandising flexibility. Lemons will also be available in 5lb, 2lb, and 1lb consumer

packs, ensuring there’s a perfect size for every household, whether it’s for backyard

BBQs, summer cocktails, or healthy snacking on the go.

More Than Just a Snack: The Citrus Lifestyle

Citrus is more than a snack—it’s a versatile ingredient that brings zest and brightness to

a wide range of summer recipes, from salads and marinades to beverages and

desserts. Additionally, citrus fruits are loaded with essential nutrients, including Vitamin

C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. Regular consumption supports immune health,

promotes radiant skin, aids digestion, and contributes to overall well-being.

“We’re seeing more consumers look for functional foods that not only taste great but

also provide added health benefits,” Guptill adds. “Citrus ticks all the boxes—it’s flavorful, refreshing, nutrient-dense, and budget-friendly. It’s an easy choice for families

looking to elevate their summer snacking and meals.”

DiSilva Fruit encourages retailers to take advantage of this year’s strong supply and

build engaging citrus displays throughout the store — especially in key summer

moments like Fourth of July, back-to-school, and Labor Day. Cross-merchandising

opportunities with summer recipes, beverages, and wellness themes can further drive

sales and inspire consumers to add more citrus to their carts.

About DiSilva Fruit

DiSilva Fruit is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in

Massachusetts. DiSilva Fruit’s products are available year-round in a range of

customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions. Always fresh, the company

uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest

quality, best tasting selection available.