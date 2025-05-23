Beat the Heat and Stretch the Budget: DiSilva Fruit Unveils 2025 Summer Citrus Lineup

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit is gearing up for a vibrant and flavorful summer citrus
season, bringing the perfect lineup to keep consumers refreshed, healthy, and satisfied
all season long. Running from June through October, the 2025 import program will
showcase a broad selection of premium citrus offerings sourced from trusted grower
partners across the Southern Hemisphere. This year’s anticipated highlights include
Navels from South Africa and Chile, Mandarins from Peru, Uruguay, South Africa, and
Chile, and Lemons from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.
“Summer is an underrated time for citrus,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. “Our early insights from growers point to a high-quality crop with excellent sizing, vibrant flavor,
and strong volumes. This creates outstanding opportunities for retailers to feature citrus
in their summer promotions, helping shoppers discover that citrus is much more than a
wintertime favorite—it’s a delicious, refreshing, and hydrating snack that fits perfectly
into summer lifestyles.”
Beyond flavor and versatility, citrus remains an incredible value for consumers, offering
a nutrition-packed punch at a wallet-friendly price. As food costs remain top of mind for
shoppers, citrus provides an accessible, affordable, and family-friendly produce option
that supports both health and budget goals.
DiSilva Fruit will offer Mandarins, Navels, and Lemons in a range of convenient pack
sizes designed to meet today’s consumer needs. Options include 3lb and 4lb bags for
easy grab-and-go shopping, as well as standard citrus cartons for bulk displays and
merchandising flexibility. Lemons will also be available in 5lb, 2lb, and 1lb consumer
packs, ensuring there’s a perfect size for every household, whether it’s for backyard
BBQs, summer cocktails, or healthy snacking on the go.
More Than Just a Snack: The Citrus Lifestyle
Citrus is more than a snack—it’s a versatile ingredient that brings zest and brightness to
a wide range of summer recipes, from salads and marinades to beverages and
desserts. Additionally, citrus fruits are loaded with essential nutrients, including Vitamin
C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. Regular consumption supports immune health,
promotes radiant skin, aids digestion, and contributes to overall well-being.
“We’re seeing more consumers look for functional foods that not only taste great but
also provide added health benefits,” Guptill adds. “Citrus ticks all the boxes—it’s flavorful, refreshing, nutrient-dense, and budget-friendly. It’s an easy choice for families
looking to elevate their summer snacking and meals.”
DiSilva Fruit encourages retailers to take advantage of this year’s strong supply and
build engaging citrus displays throughout the store — especially in key summer
moments like Fourth of July, back-to-school, and Labor Day. Cross-merchandising
opportunities with summer recipes, beverages, and wellness themes can further drive
sales and inspire consumers to add more citrus to their carts.
About DiSilva Fruit
DiSilva Fruit is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in
Massachusetts. DiSilva Fruit’s products are available year-round in a range of
customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions. Always fresh, the company
uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest
quality, best tasting selection available.