Bebo Distributing Welcomes Paloma Tapia as its New Commercial Account Manager

[Pharr, TX] – Bebo Distributing is excited to announce the addition of Paloma Tapia as its new Commercial Account Manager. With her extensive experience in the fresh produce industry, Paloma brings valuable expertise in key commodities, including tomatoes, cucumbers, mangos, and berries.

Paloma joins Bebo Distributing with a proven track record in produce sales, account management, and business development. She has previously held key roles at leading produce companies, specializing in fresh vegetable and fruit sales, pricing strategies, and expanding customer portfolios. Her hands-on experience working with retailers, managing allocations, and driving business growth makes her a valuable addition to the Bebo Fresh team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paloma to our growing team,” said A. Jimmy Garza, Chief Executive Officer at Bebo Distributing. “Her experience and expertise in essential produce categories align perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality fresh products and exceptional service to our retail partners. We look forward to her contributions to our ongoing growth and success in the produce industry.”

Paloma holds a degree in International Business from Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa and is bilingual, which adds further value to Bebo Distributing’s diverse customer base.

For more information about Bebo Distributing and its dedication to delivering premium-quality fresh produce, please visit www.bebofresh.com.