Bee Sweet Citrus Celebrates Seasonal Varieties through New Digital Campaign

FOWLER, Calif. – As California’s citrus domestic season continues to gain momentum, the Bee Sweet Citrus marketing team plans to educate its social following about the company’s seasonal citrus line through a new, engaging digital campaign.

“Bee Sweet’s Peel Your Way into Happiness campaign is really about giving consumers a behindthe-scenes look into the intricacies of California’s citrus industry,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “With an assortment of varieties now available to our consumers, our goal is to highlight the diversity of our citrus line, its farm-to-fork process and the unique ways citrus can benefit one’s diet.”

A grower, packer and shipper of approximately 15 different citrus varieties, Bee Sweet Citrus welcomes the arrival of its specialty citrus with the onset of cooler weather. While the company supplies oranges, mandarins and lemons year-round, the citrus domestic season acts as the perfect time to introduce new varieties to its consumers.

“With immunity-boosting foods at the top of mind for many families, we want consumers to know that they don’t have to sacrifice flavor for nutrition,” continued Bienvenue. “While all of our varieties are exceptional sources of vitamin C, each of them possesses unique flavor profiles that beautifully complement meals, desserts and more.”

Consumers who follow the company’s social media platforms can expect to see newly curated recipes, videography highlighting Bee Sweet’s production process and will have the opportunity to participate in sponsored giveaways. With education as the main goal for the campaign, the company’s marketing team plans to engage the attention of its following by highlighting topics that are important to consumers.

“Shoppers want citrus that’s fresh, safe and fits the needs of their unique lifestyle,” continued Bienvenue. “Our goal is to show consumers how we’re able to provide them with premium citrus year-round, while also offering fun and creative ways to utilize our varieties throughout the season.”

Bee Sweet Citrus currently has domestic Mandarins, Lemons, Navel Oranges, Meyer Lemons,

Grapefruit and Pummelos, and anticipates the arrival of Cara Cara Navels and Blood Oranges in December. The company’s campaign runs throughout the month of November and the Bee Sweet Citrus marketing team encourages consumers to follow its social platforms to participate in the digital fun.

For more information regarding Bee Sweet’s variety availability, please call a sales representative at 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

###

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.