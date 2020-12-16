Bee Sweet Citrus Encourages Consumers to Set Sight on Specialty Citrus

FOWLER, Calif., – California’s citrus domestic season is in full-swing and the Bee Sweet Citrus team is encouraging consumers to set their sight on specialty citrus varieties.

“This season, consumers can expect to see several different varieties available at their local retailer,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Joe Berberian. “Right now, we have home staples such as mandarins, oranges and lemons, as well as various specialty citrus varieties available for our consumers.”

Since the start of the season, Bee Sweet Citrus has added California Mandarins, Oranges, Lemons, Pummelos, Grapefruit, Blood Oranges and Cara Cara Navels to its product line, and anticipates the arrival of Minneola Tangelos in January. All varieties are revered for their immunity-boosting characteristics and are harvested throughout California’s Central Valley, Central Coast and Imperial Valley.

“California’s Mediterranean climate is ideal for growing citrus,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Vice President of Farming Keith Watkins. “Because citrus is sensitive towards both cold and very hot temperatures, our moderate weather allows us to harvest citrus year-round, and focus on specialty varieties during the winter months.”

Specialty citrus varieties are known for their distinct characteristics and exceptional flavor. Cara Cara Navels and Blood Oranges are popular for their aesthetically pleasing interior and powerful antioxidant properties, while other varieties such as Grapefruit and Pummelos are often sought out as ingredients for seasonal cuisine. All varieties offer consumers an assortment of unique flavors and are available for a limited time only.

“The domestic season is a great time to introduce specialty varieties to consumers who might not be familiar with them,” continued Berberian. “With healthy foods at the top of mind for many families, we are happy to offer our consumers an assortment of immunity-boosting varieties.”

All of Bee Sweet’s specialty citrus is grown under the close watch of the company’s farming department and meets strict quality standards to ensure consumers an exceptional piece of fruit. For more information regarding the company’s varieties, its pack styles or characteristics, please call a Bee Sweet Citrus sales representative at 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and

provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.