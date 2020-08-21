Bee Sweet Citrus Helps Families Transition to New School Year

FOWLER, Calif., – While the start of the back-to-school season may look different compared to former years, one thing remains consistent: the need for fresh, immunity-boosting fruits and vegetables for parents and their children. And while families transition to in-person or socially distant classroom settings, the Bee Sweet Citrus team remains committed to providing fresh citrus to families across the nation.

“Right now, a lot of families are adjusting to work and school,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Joe Berberian. “The last thing parents need to worry about is the availability of immunity-boosting produce, which is why we are proud to be a year-round citrus supplier for our customers.”

Through the company’s off-shore program, Bee Sweet Citrus has maintained a steady supply of oranges, mandarins and lemons for its consumers throughout the summer months. In addition, the company is also sponsoring Produce for Kids’ annual Power Your Lunchbox program for the fifth consecutive year to help families prepare for the new school season.

“Regardless of what the classroom setting looks like, healthy fruits and vegetables play an integral role in a child’s diet,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “Through the Power Your Lunchbox program, families have access to more than 70 different kidfriendly recipes, as well as other resources to help families make the most out of the new school year.”

The Power Your Lunchbox program ends in September, and throughout the campaign, Bee Sweet Citrus will be sharing citrus-specific content via social media that’s tailored to the back-to-school season.

“In addition to being a tasty snack, citrus fruits have the nutritional components necessary to help strengthen a child’s immunity,” continued Bienvenue. “They can also act as a natural source of energy to help children stay focused and energized throughout the school day.”

For more information about the company’s variety availability or the Power Your Lunchbox program, please visit www.beesweetcitrus.com or call 559-834-5345.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.