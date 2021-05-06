Bee Sweet Citrus Lemons Available for Springtime Promotions

FOWLER, Calif., – As consumers begin to prepare for seasonal celebrations and backyard gatherings, Bee Sweet Citrus reports a strong supply of lemons to help meet continued demand for springtime promotions.

“From flavorful dressings to sweet lemonade, lemons are a staple ingredient to many festive recipes,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “Whether you prefer the fruit’s zest or juice, they are sure to add refreshing flavor to your meals, snacks and beverages.”

As a year-round staple for many households, lemons are often utilized for a wide range of recipes. With its zesty flavor, this citrus variety beautifully complements different forms of protein, seafood, salsas and more.

“With summer just around the corner, consumers can utilize lemons to add light, delicious flavor to their diet,” continued Bienvenue. “Because they’re so versatile, lemons are perfect for an afternoon of grilling, fresh springtime meals and more.”

At approximately 20 calories per serving, lemons are an excellent alternative to salt and heavy dressings. Harvested along California’s Central Valley and Central Coast, Bee Sweet Citrus lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C and are cholesterol free.

Available in various bag and bulk options

