Bee Sweet Citrus Welcomes its Annual Summer Program

FOWLER, Calif. – As California’s citrus domestic season nears an end, the Bee Sweet Citrus team is transitioning its focus to the company’s annual summer citrus program.

“Over the past 25 years, our team has established long-term relationships with two respected Chilean growers,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Joe Berberian. “Through these ongoing partnerships, our team can offer customers a 12-month citrus program – supplementing them with oranges, mandarins and lemons year-round.”

During the summer months, Bee Sweet Citrus receives oranges, lemons and mandarins from its offshore partners. Not only is the company’s production team trained to facilitate the program, Bee Sweet’s sales team oversees all import clearance, logistics and inventory. The sales and production teams also conduct weekly market analysis calls with their international partners.

“All imported citrus is brought to our main facility in Fowler where it undergoes a thorough quality control procedure before it’s shipped out to customers,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Jason Sadoian. “Our customers also have the option to re-pack any offshore product to meet specific pack styles throughout the program.”

With the Bee Sweet Citrus summer citrus program set to begin soon, the company still has domestic Navel Oranges, Lemons, Mandarins and Grapefruit available. To learn more about the company’s summer program, or to learn more about seasonal varieties, please call a Bee Sweet Citrus sales representative at 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.