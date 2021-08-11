Bee Sweet Citrus Welcomes New Company Sales Representative

FOWLER, Calif., – Born and raised in Parlier, California, Sergio Rodriguez, MBA, is the newest member of the Bee Sweet Citrus sales team. With over 30 years of sales experience in the produce industry, the Bee Sweet Citrus team is excited to welcome a new citrus-savvy team member to the company.

“I first started my career in produce loading trucks when I was 16 years old,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Sergio Rodriguez. “Two years later, I landed my first sales assistant job and have stuck with it ever since.”

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from California State University, Fresno, and a Master’s Degree in Accounting from National University, Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and insight to the Bee Sweet Citrus sales team.

“Over the past 30 years, the produce industry has experienced a lot of growth and change,” continued Rodriguez. “From buying patterns to marketing initiatives, I’m motivated by the creativity and drive that continues to shape the industry.”

Excited to introduce Bee Sweet’s capabilities and product line to new and existing customers, Rodriguez noted that he has monitored the growth of Bee Sweet Citrus since the early 1990s. As a family owned and operated company, Rodriguez noted that he’s looking forward to bringing a “mom and pop” feel to his customers.

“Being able to easily communicate with company decision makers is going to make a big difference when I need to get something done on behalf of my customers,” explained Rodriguez. “In addition to offering my customers a variety of premium citrus varieties, I can also provide them with the information they need – direct from the grower.”

Enthusiastic about the company’s lemon capabilities and diverse product line, Rodriguez is eager to introduce a 52-week citrus program to his customers. For more information about the Bee Sweet Citrus sales team, please call 559-834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and

provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.