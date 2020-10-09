Bee Sweet Citrus Welcomes New Domestic Season

FOWLER, Calif., – California’s citrus domestic season has begun to ramp up, and the Bee Sweet Citrus team is anticipating a strong season.

“Throughout the fall and winter months, consumers can expect the return of some of their favorite citrus varieties,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Joe Berberian. “While we supply oranges, lemons and mandarins to our consumers year-round, our team is excited to welcome back the return of various specialty citrus varieties just in time for seasonal promotions.”

California’s citrus domestic season runs throughout the months of October through June and brings a plethora of specialty citrus varieties to retailers throughout the nation. From Pummelos to Meyer Lemons, consumers can look forward to the return of their seasonal favorites.

“California’s Mediterranean climate provides growers with ideal conditions for growing citrus,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Vice President of Farming Keith Watkins. “Our moderate winters allow the fruit to sweeten naturally, and develop beautiful rind color and quality. We’re able to harvest citrus year-round, while focusing on specialty varieties during the winter months.”

Right now, Bee Sweet Citrus reports a strong supply of domestic Meyer Lemons, Melogolds, Pummelos and lemons. Chilean mandarins will be available until the end of the month, while domestic Navel oranges and mandarins will be available beginning the last week of October.

As the domestic season progresses, consumers can expect to see vibrant citrus varieties on the shelves of their preferred retailers. With immunity-boosting foods at the top of mind for many families, Bee Sweet’s diverse citrus line can offer consumers unique alternatives to traditional citrus fruits.

“The domestic season is an exciting time for our team because we have the opportunity to showcase healthy, versatile varieties,” continued Berberian. “With flu season just around the corner, we are proud to provide an assortment of immunity-boosting fruits to our customers.”

Both Bee Sweet’s domestic and off-shore varieties meet strict quality standards to ensure consumer satisfaction. For more information about variety availability, please call a sales representative at 559-834-4200, or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and

provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.