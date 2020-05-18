Bejo 2020 Virtual Open House

GENEVA, NY – Bejo Seeds Inc. annual Geneva, NY Open House will go Virtual. The date of the online event is scheduled for September 1, 2020.

Bejo is a leading company in breeding, production and sales of vegetable seeds serving both the conventional and organic markets. Together with their customers and partners Bejo actively explores market opportunities and innovative research methods. They stay close to nature to develop the best vegetable seeds so growers around the world can harvest healthy, flavorful varieties for consumers to enjoy, today and in fifty years’ time.

As harvest is underway in the south and greenhouses are being sown in the north the vegetable seed industry, deemed essential by powers that be, continues to explore what ‘the new normal’ looks like. In efforts to support and encourage growers, Bejo Seeds Inc., has decided to create a ‘Virtual’ Open House for the highly attended Geneva, New York event set to take place this coming September. Due to the uncertainty of future distancing requirements, Bejo is committed to keeping employees and attendees healthy while also providing the education and fun that the Bejo Open House event provides.

“This is another great example of how we can practice physical distancing while maintaining social connections. We get so much joy from sharing new products and research with Bejo customers and feel an online approach, mixing live video, some longer pre-recorded virtual walk-throughs, and even some interactive sessions, is the best approach to continue spreading this joy while also planning for the unknown months to come,” said Chelsey Lenczyk, Sales and PD for Bejo.

In staying with historic timing, the Bejo Virtual Open House will be held the week before Labor Day, on September 1, 2020. The event will highlight the best and latest varieties in the Bejo assortment including carrots, cabbage, onions, and more recent features like tomatoes and cucumbers. The Virtual Open House is set to premier to the public on September 1 and will be archived on the Bejo YouTube channel for future viewing.

Be sure to follow Bejo Seeds Inc. on Facebook, Instagram, Linked In, or visit www.bejoseeds.com/magazine for final program and event details!

Exploring Nature Never Stops