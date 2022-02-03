Belair Produce Enhances Technology with Transition to Produce Pro Software

WOODRIDGE, ILL. – Family owned and operated since 1910, Belair Produce understands their success depends upon the loyalty of their customers. This commitment has been the bedrock of their business for over 100 years. With increased demands throughout the industry, especially during the pandemic, Belair Produce knew they had to embrace new technology in order to scale, grow and operate as efficiently as possible while continuing to make an impact with customers.

When it came time to choose a new ERP software system, Belair Produce looked at multiple options, but, ultimately, it came down to the people.

“It wasn’t just about the software for us, it was about the people behind the software. And, the support from Produce Pro really stood out from our initial conversations,” said Chad Berman, President, Belair Produce. “The Produce Pro staff took extra time to learn about our operation, helped make us better, and ensured we were prepared for our live week. You have to put in the work, but it pays out tenfold and made us so much more comfortable with this transition.”

“We’re not just a software company. It’s the knowledge of our people that help make our customers successful. Belair Produce saw that in us, and we are thrilled to have started this working relationship with them,” said Dave Donat, President, Produce Pro Software.

The Produce Pro system is able to provide a real time snapshot of inventory and financial information in order to see how well an operation is performing, which results in better efficiency and less mistakes.

“We also needed a software system to help improve our inventory accuracy and provide more visibility into every aspect of our business. In the past, we tried our best, but it had become very manual and labor intensive,” added Berman. “With Produce Pro, we can see how our company is doing at any given moment and make better decisions because of it. Plus, we can access the system anytime and anywhere, which was a huge benefit working remotely these past several months.”

Belair Produce has been running the Produce Pro system since early 2021. They found that in the midst of a pandemic having a heightened use of technology has been a win-win for themselves as well as their customers. Online ordering has improved customer service levels and increased orders. Their staff has been held more accountable. Mistakes are down, and inventory is accurate.

Berman mentioned, “With what little free time we have working in the produce business, the software system frees up a bunch of it for us. It’s so much easier to do business now, and we can do almost anything with a click of a button.”

“Produce Pro makes running a business better. Providing us with a solid foundation, as we continue to rebuild and grow, we are now running a more efficient and profitable business. I could not be happier,” concluded Berman.

About Belair Produce

Family owned and operated since 1910, today you can find Belair Produce in restaurants, hospitals, clubs, catering facilities, convention centers and schools throughout the mid-Atlantic. At Belair Produce their continued success is dependent on maintaining the loyalty of their customers. By listening to and truly understanding their needs, they can deliver great products and solutions, thereby contributing to the success of our customers.

For more information about Belair Produce, visit belairproduce.us.

About Produce Pro Software

Produce Pro Software is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.

For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com.